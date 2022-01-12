ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Whoa! Does This Awesome City Have The Most Bed Bugs In Texas?

By Leo
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a list you don't want your city to be on. Who knew that this list was an annual thing? Apparently, Orkin puts out this list every year. Of course, Orkin knows a thing about BUGS, it's what they do. So, before we reveal the Texas city that takes the...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Notable Places in Midland: The Pepto Bismol House

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Surprise Weather For West Texas This Winter Says The Farmer’s Almanac

After LAST February 2021 and the week that stopped the world in Texas--we're all a bit wary of what's to come this year and if things do get bad, will the power grid survive and hold up thru it? As we went into winter last year, transitioning from Fall was pleasant and really gave no indication of cold weather to come. We had an extremely mild December, even hitting the 80's at Christmas. I know everyone's holding their breath to see what happens over the course of the next 6 weeks, but from what I can see in the Farmer's Almanac for our area-things are looking pretty good--if you believe that sort of thing. They do go back and look at their predictions after the fact to see how accurate they were, and usually, they are on target.
WEST, TX
LoneStar 92

Midland Odessa? Should I Tell My Exes Wife To Be That Their Wedding Date Was Ours?

Listener Wrote- My ex's new wife to be doesn't know that they are getting married on what was OUR ANNIVERSARY! I know he's doing it to SPITE me but I really feel bad for her because she has no clue that the date is the same wedding date as ours was. He has told me this. Look, I could care less if they get married on that date, but he's doing it on purpose and I think it's not cool she doesn't know. Shouldn't I give her a heads up?
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
City
Texas City, TX
LoneStar 92

Koe Wetzel Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

Our wild Texas boy Koe Wetzel is growing up and out. Texas Music lover's wild child from Tyler, Texas has blown up and gone nationwide. Earlier this morning Koe Wetzel released his 2022 tour dates, which include dates all over American. Tickets will go on sale Friday morning at 10...
MUSIC
LoneStar 92

Turnpike Troubadours Announce Shows At Billy Bob’s Texas

Fans were devastated when Turnpike Troubadours announced they were breaking up. Fans went crazy when the band started teasing something new. Soon we knew new was coming and then announced a comeback show at Red Rocks in Colorado. That show sold out in minutes, so they added a second show, that got the same results.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Geronimo!. You won't get to...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed Bugs#Whoa#Philadelphia
LoneStar 92

My Texas Valentine: 3 Road Trip Getaways That Will Score You BIG Points!

Well, here we are. A smidge over a month away from our favorite Hallmark Holiday... And even if you've got the coolest, most laid-back, and easy-going significant other--you're not gonna wanna mess this up. Because regardless of what they say-they DO want you to think of them and make a fuss over them on Valentine's Day. So-having said that; instead of taking the easy way out and spending money on some chocolates and flowers and a dinner out... Go the extra mile-or MILES--and plan a romantic getaway for the two of you. When was the last time Grandma and Grandpa watched the kiddos for a weekend and you both got out of town and reconnected as a couple? Here are some ideas to keep in mind and check out--BUT DON'T WAIT. These places book fast for holidays like this one. So if you wait until February 13th to try to get a room-you'll be out of luck. That's why we're here to remind you NOW!
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Is Big Rojo-Big Red Flavored Beer Coming To Midland-Odessa HEB’s?

Wow, talk about behind the times! I completely missed the memo that one of my favorite soda flavors of all time Big Red, is now a flavor of beer. I will always have my memories of a fried burrito, Doritos and a Big Red. If you have not tried this combination, don't walk, run to try it for yourself, you'll thank me later. Then they rolled out Big Red Zero not too long ago and even though for a time it was hard to find, because it was sold out everywhere, I finally got my hands on some to try it and I fell even more in love.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

Top 5 New Years’ Resolutions For Texas Newbies!

I'm not sure if you're one who even makes New Years' Resolutions. After all, the number of people who do that are actually able to stick to them is pretty comparable to the odds of winning the $522 million dollar Powerball jackpot tonight. More people get an 'A' for effort rather than being able to see them all the way through. Typically, the usual suspects are things like quitting smoking, weight loss, spending more time with family, taking more vacations, and eating better. Some of those are easily achieved, most are not. But--if you've recently moved to the great state of Texas like me, you're one of the lucky ones. Instead of sticking to the status quo, why not make resolutions that are ALL Texas. The top 5 Resolutions For Newbies to Texas are:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
LoneStar 92

Interesting Facts That May Shock You About Texas Especially If You Aren’t From Here

Most native Texans can tell you just about anything you want to know from Texas History to everyday lifestyle. Most of us are loud and proud to be from Texas. Here are a few things that you may not know about the great state. Most newcomers are shocked by a few of these and say "no way" that's not possible, but these are a few of the things that make Texas so great! Feel free to share with your friends.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Is It Illegal To FLASH Your Car Lights In Texas?

Is it illegal to flash your car lights in Texas? Because I see it all the time. The other day I was driving with a friend and someone flashed their lights in oncoming traffic to warn me about a speed trap and he threw out 'You know they can get in trouble for doing that?' Um, no they can't... right?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

92 Minutes Of Commercial-Free New Country For Your Workday

Starting Monday, Lonestar 92-3 will get your workday started off the right way with 92 minutes of non-stop commercial-free New Country! Gwen and Gunner kick it off every weekday at 8:50 am... Set your dial, pull up the app, listen live on Amazon Alexa--however you listen, don't miss the most commercial-free Country in the Permian Basin! ONLY on Lonestar 92-3! It's all brought to you by our friends at Big E Services! Let Big E Services handle your well cementing and acidizing projects! They're hiring right now--with sign-on bonuses! To find out more about them and apply online click HERE.
ENTERTAINMENT
LoneStar 92

Midland Odessa? How Do I Tell My Man I DO NOT Want To Shower With Him?

How do I tell my man I Do NOT Want To Shower With Him? And yes, I've told him. Been married for about 6 months and he has it in his head that we need to shower together. I'll be in there and he will JUMP in. Look, I'm into TOGETHER time but my SHOWER time is for me. I don't mind an occasional ROMP in the shower but NOPE don't make it a happen. Suggestions?
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

What is the Minimum Age You Can Leave a Child Home Alone in Texas?

I know Christmas is over but I was off during the Christmas holiday so I didn't get around to doing this then, so I am doing it now. Shockingly, there are very few states that have a minimum age requirement for leaving your child at home alone. Texas is a state that does not have a minimum age requirement, but before you go off and leave your 2-year-old at home, here are some things to remember.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Midland/Odessa Needs a Buc-ee’s Somewhere Close in 2022

If you have never experienced the joy of Buc-ee's, then you are missing out, and that is why we need one either near us or somewhere in Midland/Odessa. If you have ever traveled around East and Central Texas, then you have seen a Buc-ee's on the side of the highway, even the smaller versions are great to stop at or the big huge ones like shown in the picture above.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy