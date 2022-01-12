Jacob Elordi Would Love to Fight His Euphoria Character, Nate | The Tonight Show

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finger Lakes Times
Cover picture for the articleJacob Elordi talks about visiting New York as a kid, getting his own Madame Tussauds wax figure and playing Nate in the HBO series Euphoria. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now...

www.fltimes.com

Once upon a time, Euphoria costars Jacob Elordi and Zendaya dated, an insider revealed to Us Weekly in early 2020. However, their romance eventually fizzled out, which became clear when Jacob started dating Kaia Gerber in late 2020, whereas Zendaya inadvertently confirmed her relationship with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland after they were spotted kissing in July 2021.
One of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors! Jacob Elordi achieved heartthrob status early in his career, and he has been involved in high-profile relationships ever since. The actor began dating Joey King after meeting her on the set of 2018’s The Kissing Booth. “There wasn’t one moment,” she told Seventeen in June 2018 of how their relationship went from friendship to something more. “When we first met, me, him and Joel [Courtney] went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had, like, six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh, hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.’”
Here's some euphoric news: Sparks are flying for Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade. The Euphoria star, 24, and the YouTuber, 22, are "casually dating," a source close to Olivia exclusively tells E! News. "They are hanging out and seeing where it goes, but are definitely interested in each other," the insider says. "It's been really easy and fun, and Olivia is really happy when she's hanging with him." The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in December after they were seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles, even "spent New Year's together at a friend's party," according to the source. "Olivia and Jacob have many friends in common," the...
Jacob Elordi is opening up about his experience of getting measured and fitted for a Madame Tussauds wax figure!. The 24-year-old Euphoria actor revealed what it was like while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and host Jimmy said that it was not the same kind of experience for him.
Euphoria star Angus Cloud has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most dramatic moments from the season two premiere.The HBO teen drama, which stars Zendaya as drug addict Rue, returned for its second season on Sunday (9 January) night.*Spoilers for Euphoria season two episode one below*The episode took place at a New Year’s Eve party, which reached its climax as drug dealer Fezco (Cloud) smashed Nate (Jacob Elordi) around the head with a glass bottle after threatening to kill him in season one.In a clip shared on his Instagram as the episode aired, Cloud and Elordi...
Matthew Broussard tells jokes about being a good boyfriend, dating a professional athlete and getting booked on a show with his girlfriend. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
HBO’s Euphoria is known for evoking two emotions — despair and more despair — but Sunday’s season-two premiere gave us something else. It gave us joy. Not because of anything particularly happy, but because something happened in the premiere that fans have been waiting a year for: Someone finally beat the shit out of Nate.
Ariana DeBose talks about auditioning for West Side Story, receiving the call to play Anita and working with Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy...
HBO's Euphoria has gained a reputation for (among other things, like its copious amounts of nudity and daring eye makeup) its interesting casting choices. Of course, the series from Sam Levinson is led by Emmy-winner Zendaya, but much of the ensemble whose emotional inner lives play out are portrayed by promising breakout talent like Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney, as well as scene-stealing newcomers who were scouted on the street like Angus Cloud.
Musical guest Fontaines D.C. performs "Jackie Down the Line" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy...
