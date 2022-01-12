Jonathan Isaac writes book with conservative pundit Ben Shapiro

The Daily Wire announced Monday morning that NBA star and outspoken Christian Jonathan Isaac will publish his first book with the media company’s imprint, DW Books. Isaac was the sixth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, taken by Orlando Magic. In July of 2020, he was one of the only the NBA players to stand for the national anthem as other players kneeled during league-wide demonstrations for the Black Lives Matter movement. The book titled, “Why I Stand,” shares Isaac’s story of how, through a series of divine connections and unwavering faith, he found the courage to stand for his beliefs in the face of unprecedented pressure to follow the crowd.

Source: Tim Meads @ Daily Wire

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Updated: Wendell Carter Jr., Robin Lopez traveling for Magic’s road trip; plus updated on Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 3:32 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac co-wrote a Fox News editorial that argues vaccination is not needed for those with a previous COVID-19 infection, and against vaccine mandates. foxnews.com/opinion/covid-… – 12:25 PM

Jonathan Isaac @JJudahIsaac

I’m excited to share that “Why I stand” is live for preorder today! In it I share my story of what has changed my life and why i felt the need to share it before the world! Thank you to Everyone who has helped along the way! 🥲🙏🏽 Pre-order Today!!! 🙌🏾

https://t.co/lXYXaS68YW pic.twitter.com/ZkjRGCYlOn – 12:03 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Grant Hill went 657 days between games for the @Orlando Magic. (Jan 16, 2003 – Nov 3, 2004).

Jonathan Isaac is at 526 days, hasn’t played since Aug. 2, 2020.

Markelle Fultz is at 368 days, hasn’t played since Jan 6, 2021.

It’s a shame what injuries has done to their careers. – 1:20 PM