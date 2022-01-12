ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwyane Wade: They're gonna forget about Michael Jordan like we forgot about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
“These GOATs, these names that we throw out, it’s not gonna just be a lot of those players. But the game continues to keep moving forward. And so we are gonna continue to see things that we have never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger,” Wade said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “We are not going to have a conversation about the GOATs. Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem.”

Jorge Sierra: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the only player in the Top 10 in three of the five main statistical categories. That's no longer the case. After last night's game, LeBron James is also Top 10 in three categories (points, assists AND steals). Isiah Thomas: The two GOATS @kaj33 @KingJames let it be known.

Jared Sullinger Sr.: Real talk Kareem don't get talked about enough. But Bron will damn near be in every top 10. That's amazing and laughable at the same time…. Dudes unreal

In the eyes of Harrington, players in the Jordan era were a lot less friendly with each other compared to the way players interact today. “Michael Jordan came up in the era where everybody hated each other,” Harrington said. “They did not f— with each other, was no homeboys in the offseason, was no, ‘Let’s go to the clubs in the summer and go holler at some chicks.’ It was none of that. … When they played, it was war. LeBron has dominated an era of his little bros. They all his little bros, everybody. Who he had it with? Who? What star has LeBron had it with? What team has LeBron had it with?” -via Lakers Daily / January 8, 2022

Comments / 14

Charles Barrett
1d ago

Jordan will never be forgotten like Kareem did Kareem does not have a major shoe deal that the world wants and kills for every time they are released. So Jordan will stay relevant as long as his shoes are being sold

Reply
3
willthaman
2d ago

I doubt it because in some circles they act like he's a god or something. Jordan will always be on the tips of people's tongues until somebody whin seven NBA titles and I hope that happens real soon...

Reply
2
Cleveland Smith
1d ago

Dwayne wade must smoke drugs NBA Micheal Jordan magic Johnson Kareem jabar wilt chamberlain most dominant big all time not lebron James

Reply
2
