This home is Lapeer is a dream for anyone that loves the outdoors. Many people would love to live on a lake and have a bunch of land all at the same time, however, those two items rarely go together. This home in Lapeer actually does though. It's the most expensive house on the market in Lapeer right now and for good reason. Not only is the home huge, but the front and back yards are also big and it is right on an all-sports lake.

LAPEER, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO