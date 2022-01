FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Mastodons earned their fifth home win of the season on Thursday (Jan. 13) evening with a 62-60 victory over Detroit Mercy in Horizon League play. The Mastodons' defense was on full display in the first 12 minutes, limiting Detroit Mercy to 2-of-21 shooting to start the game. It helped the 'Dons lead 28-24 at halftime. The Titans found their eye to start the second half and went up by as many as five points. Purdue Fort Wayne took the lead back with a 12-0 run over five minutes that saw the Titans miss seven shots from the field. When it was all done the 'Dons took a 53-46 advantage with 6:45 remaining.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO