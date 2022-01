Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle off Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says an individual went out to start their vehicle at 8am and when they returned the vehicle was gone. It is a 2014 Silver Ford Fusion. Mages says if anyone see this vehicle parked in a area please report this to police.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO