During his trip to Atlanta Tuesday, President Biden pushed the Democrats’ voting rights bill and even endorsed making changes to the Senate filibuster rules to pass the legislation. He said it was important to make sure elections aren’t “tainted by partisan manipulation.” Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott weighs in with how the voters’ right legislation is designed to favor Democrats, whether he thinks the filibuster rule will be changed and how this issue could impact the 2022 midterms. Senator Scott also weighs in on the White House’s handling of the recent COVID surge.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO