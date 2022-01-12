ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottega Venetta Celebrates the Year of the Tiger

By EDITORIAL
Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, Bottega Veneta has released a special campaign, dominated by the shade of tangerine (a symbol of luck in Mandarin). The brand...

Footwear News

Caroline Constas Is Elevating the Classic Summer Sandal With Whimsical Prints and Oversized Bows

After establishing herself as a go-to New York designer for whimsical, travel-inspired clothing and swimwear, Caroline Constas is tackling a new challenge: footwear. “People came to know the brand as fun, tongue-in-cheek and classic. The next thing that made sense to complete the look was shoes,” said the Constas, who grew up in Montreal and derives much of her inspiration from travels in the Greece and U.S. The designer launched the made-in-Brazil collection of pumps and sandals with Shopbop, which sold out of many styles. “I did a lot of research in terms of what factories to work with, and I really wanted...
WWD

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2022

In January 2020, Public Clothing Company acquired Derek Lam 10 Crosby, while installing Lam as the chief creative officer to the new business. “It’s been a really wonderful partnership because they’ve been able to invest a lot in the brand, in the right areas. They’ve been a great partnership with production, sourcing and overall support and marketing of the brand,” Shawn Reddy, vice president of design, told WWD. “10 C has been a special corner in contemporary American sportswear — it has that designer sensibility from Derek’s mainline, in a more approachable way. We’re able to continue to evolve that…the biggest part of the acquisition was keeping the brand’s integrity.”
Highsnobiety

Dr. Martens Unveils "Year of the Tiger" Collection

Model: 1460 and 1461 "Year of the Tiger" Editor's Notes: Dr. Martens' classic footwear styles have continued to prove, not only are they reliable and hard-wearing, but they're a strong foundation for collaborative refittings and seasonal decoration. Throughout the past year, the British heritage brand has delivered a strong selection...
Footwear News

Lunar New Year: Fendi, Alexander McQueen Release Year of the Tiger Capsules + More

Jan. 12, 2022: Fendi is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive capsule collection featuring an orange tiger print animalier motif, inspired by the Siberian tigers found in the northeastern region of China. The tiger print takes center stage in the women’s collection of ready-to-wear pieces, including a t-shirt, a hooded sweatshirt, and a knitted cardigan in a special black version. The same pattern is embroidered on the new Fendi Match sneakers for women and men, and on the Maison’s bags: from the iconic Regular, Mini and Nano Baguette in orange canvas to the Sunshine Shopper, also in...
Discover MARNI the Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection

Fashion house MARNI and Venezuelan artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess collaborated on the Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection that features limited series of ready-to-wear looks and accessories. The collection brings iterations of a naively-drawn tiger on varsity cardigans and organic cotton hoodies, and it’s also emblazoned on the brand’s signature bowling shirts. The unmistakable tiger skin inspired the bold graphicism of colorful mohair knits. The collection, that celebrates the Chinese New Year, fuses Marni‘s free spirit with Suarez’s imaginative world.
hypebeast.com

Prada Celebrates the Lunar New Year With Tiger Protection Initiative

To ring in the Lunar New Year, Italian luxury fashion house is celebrating the Year of Tiger with a special initiative to protect endangered species. This year, the brand’s “Action in the Year of the Tiger” helps to raise awareness for the big cat species. The initiative includes a campaign that features famous singer Li Yifeng and actress Chun Xia. Photographed by Liu Song, the images focus on the movement and interaction with the audience, hoping to draw a narrative that raises awareness to save the endangered Tigers.
Highsnobiety

Balenciaga Year of the Tiger 2022 Collection: Release Information

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Balenciaga gets celebration-ready with a Year of the Tiger collection that Joe Exotic would be proud of. With the coming and passing of New Year celebrations in the Gregorian Calendar comes the fashion industry preparing to go full tilt for the Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year.
Highsnobiety

Bottega Veneta's New Year Ad on the Great Wall of China Is Tacky

Even though the brand doesn't have an Instagram, Bottega Veneta is trying its darnedest to make it onto Diet Prada. In alleged honor of the Lunar New Year, the Italian luxury maison installed a digital screen (read: advertisement) displaying the Bottega Veneta logo across a portion of the Great Wall of China.
hypebeast.com

Gucci’s New Collection Celebrates the Year of the Tiger With Flair

Celebrating The Year of the Tiger, Gucci has launched its “Gucci Tiger” collection and campaign, in addition to creating exclusive pop-up experiences to help ring in the festivities. Collection items include Gucci T-shirts with graphic tiger head iconography and the phrase “Gucci Tiger” – in block-letters – stacked...
WWD

Milan Men’s Fashion Week Still a Go, Industry Executives Upbeat on Prospects

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The curtain rises Friday on Milan Men’s Fashion Week and despite the surge of the Omicron variant and the uncertainties surrounding this moment in time, Carlo Capasa, chairman of Italy’s Camera della Moda, is urging everyone to “find the right point of balance.” Counting the number of cases — “which is so dramatic,” reaching daily infections of up to 200,000 in Italy — “is a distorted reflection of reality, which translates into a fear of traveling and increased restrictions,” Capasa contended. As several scientists are pointing out, most of the patients hospitalized were...
flaunt.com

Onitsuka Tiger | Bringing Good Luck During The Year of the Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger, a sporty fashion brand pursuing comfort and design, have announced something special for 2022. To celebrate in the Year of the Tiger, the brand is launching a year-long collaboration project with illustrator and designer Yasushi Nirasawa. Part 1 of the series will include a variety of artists featured in Nirasawa’s “Onitsuka Tiger Man” in red and blue on T-shirts and sweaters. Holding the zodiac sign of the year brings good luck, and Onitsuka Tiger wishes to celebrate the occasion with the newest drop.
malemodelscene.net

Discover Burberry Fall Winter 2022 Pre-Collection

Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci presented Fall Winter 2022 Pre-Collection, that removes the boundaries to creativity and self expression. A modern twist on the house codes that have made Burberry the brand it is today, the collection celebrates style and identity, togetherness and freedom, nature and the outdoors. An eclectic British style melded with exploration and the ability to go beyond. Themes surrounding adventure and discovery, both in the physical world and on a personal level – removing the boundaries to creativity and self- expression.
malemodelscene.net

Jethro Sapon, David Ge, Ibra Ndiaye & Dries Haseldonckx Model FENDI

Designer Silvia Venturini unveiled FENDI Spring Summer 2022 menswear campaign featuring models Jethro Sapon, David Ge, Ibra Ndiaye, and Dries Haseldonckx. In charge of photography was Mattia Zoppellaro, with creative Nico Vascellari, and styling by Julian Ganio. Video direction by film-maker Giulio Tami. “A dream-like escape from reality, where the...
malemodelscene.net

Zegna Opens Milan Fashion Week Menswear Fall Winter 2022.23

Moving forward on a path of its own has set Zegna apart since 1910. The road ahead is so steeped in the brand’s ethos and actions that it has turned into the graphic signifier for Zegna’s newly rebranded visual identity: our road. Discover ZEGNA Winter 2022 fashion show by Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori, presented in the form of a film. Named “A Path Worth Taking”, the film flips the viewpoint, juxtaposing great outdoors scenarios with abstract, almost mental interiors, pineal shots and close-up details.
Daily Mail

Italian fashion brand Bottega Veneta divides opinion with Great Wall of China installation 'to mark Chinese New Year' - with critics saying it's simply a 'lame' stunt to reel in wealthy shoppers

Italian luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta has divided opinion with a digital installation on the Great Wall Of China. The company laid an enormous digital screen along a section of the landmark, broadcasting the message 'Happy New Year' in Mandarin characters, followed by 'Bottega Veneta' in English. The brand said...
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
Vogue

No One Wears Bottega Quite Like Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross’s love affair with Bottega Veneta is the gift that keeps on giving. Never one to shy away from a statement outfit, Ross kicked off the virtual press tour for the final, highly-anticipated season of ABC TV series Black-ish in unforgettable style. Unfazed by the prospect of...
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
