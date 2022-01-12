ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Discover Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS22 Collection

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion photographer Juergen Teller captured Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring Summer 2022 campaign in Naples, Italy. Among the star of...

www.malemodelscene.net

Comments / 0

Related
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

That Red Dress! The Green Trench! The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

Trés chic! Since season 2 of Emily in Paris was released last week, fans — and fashion critics — have been buzzing about the style on the show. From Emily Cooper’s [Lily Collins] cliché and over-the-top ensembles to Camille’s [Camille Razat] effortless attire, costume designer Patricia Fields made sure to serve up dozens of jaw-dropping looks in just 10 episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Paris and Nicky Hilton Get Fashionably Festive on Santa’s Lap in Matching Cocktail Dresses & Shimmering Heels

With two more days until Christmas, celebs have been in the holiday mood all week. Paris Hilton shows that even she can glitter while sitting next to Santa and his Christmas magic. The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her sister, Nicky Hilton, having fun with Santa Claus while in festive yet very chic cocktail dresses. For Paris’ ensemble, she sported a silver glittery flowy frock that featured bishop sleeves, a flouncy hemline and a plunging neckline from Retrofête. And for her sister’s look, she wore a red garment that matched the details of Paris’ attire. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juergen Teller
Person
Vivienne Westwood
WWD

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021

Click here to read the full article. This year marked a record number of fashion collaborations among heritage fashion houses and some of today’s biggest celebrities. While each was unique, they collectively made a big impact in the fashion world and resonated with fans for their high-fashion factor. The year saw two major high-fashion mashups that the industry had never seen before. First, the long-awaited Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga debuted during the spring 2022 season, where creative directors Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia, respectively, created their own logo-bearing takes on each designer brand’s signature motifs. The collaboration was then...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Caroline Constas Is Elevating the Classic Summer Sandal With Whimsical Prints and Oversized Bows

After establishing herself as a go-to New York designer for whimsical, travel-inspired clothing and swimwear, Caroline Constas is tackling a new challenge: footwear. “People came to know the brand as fun, tongue-in-cheek and classic. The next thing that made sense to complete the look was shoes,” said the Constas, who grew up in Montreal and derives much of her inspiration from travels in the Greece and U.S. The designer launched the made-in-Brazil collection of pumps and sandals with Shopbop, which sold out of many styles. “I did a lot of research in terms of what factories to work with, and I really wanted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Call Paris Home, and This Is My 5-Piece 2022 Wardrobe

Aïda Sané is one of those Paris-based creatives who just gets it in the style department. She's perfectly mastered that je ne sais quoi with an IG feed that's filled with effortless ensembles that are impossibly chic. So when we have the opportunity to tap her for sartorial tips, we jump at the chance. On that note, as we enter the new year, we wanted to get a sense from Sané of the items she plans on wearing even more of in 2022 to complete her covetable wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Spotlights a Sleeper-Hit Prada Bag From the ’00s

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid’s been continuing her streak of raver-inflected, seemingly Depop-plucked getups. Yesterday, she wore a pair of print-forward pants and a black top with a boat-neck cut. On her arm, though, was not a buzzy Dior saddle bag or her Goyard tote but instead a rectangular-shaped bag studded with bulbous pockets. While my colleague referred to it as a boom box, it’s instead Prada’s Militare Tessuto Active Nylon Shoulder Bag. The roomy piece is deliciously utilitarian with its many pockets, balanced out by its entertainingly useless buckles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples#Vivienne Westwood Spring#Mai Productions
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Turns 40: A Look at Her Incredible Shoe Style as a Royal

There’s no doubt about it: Kate Middleton has become a bona fide style icon — admired by women across the globe for her classic style with a modern twist. When she announced her engagement to Prince William in 2010, Middleton sported a navy blue Issa dress that sold out immediately — and she’s continued to move product for designers ever since. The Duchess of Cambridge often steps out in styles from British designers, with favorites including Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen and L.K. Bennett. While her taste veers toward the pricier end, Middleton rewears pieces often — recycling old favorites with new shoes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Oh My God: Fans react to Adele’s scarlet Vivienne Westwood corseted dress in new video

Our obsession with Adele has well and truly reignited over the last few months with the singer dropping her first single in over five years, “Easy On Me”, followed by her now best-selling fourth album, 30.But as the singer gears up to take on her Las Vegas residency, she’s blessed us with a new — and instantly iconic — music video for her single, “Oh My God”.In the days leading up to the music videos’ release, Adele has been teasing the drop on social media with snippets of the video, but there was one image in particular that has caught...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2022

In January 2020, Public Clothing Company acquired Derek Lam 10 Crosby, while installing Lam as the chief creative officer to the new business. “It’s been a really wonderful partnership because they’ve been able to invest a lot in the brand, in the right areas. They’ve been a great partnership with production, sourcing and overall support and marketing of the brand,” Shawn Reddy, vice president of design, told WWD. “10 C has been a special corner in contemporary American sportswear — it has that designer sensibility from Derek’s mainline, in a more approachable way. We’re able to continue to evolve that…the biggest part of the acquisition was keeping the brand’s integrity.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Hypebae

Update Your Wardrobe With UNIQLO U’s Minimalist SS22 Collection

UNIQLO‘s UNIQLO U line led by Christophe Lemaire is returning for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Just like previous releases, the collection is packed with minimalist staples for your everyday wardrobe. Titled “The Rhythm of Spring,” the range features everything from outerwear and cardigans, to jeans and accessories. Coats arrive...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Women’s Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved Labels

Jennifer Aniston has been photographed wearing one. So have Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dakota Johnson, to name a few. We’re talking about the iconic Gucci logo belt. While we hear about statement shoes or the It bag of the season, belts don’t get nearly as much love. But as the Gucci belt — and other luxury waist cinchers — have earned a spot in the closet of many famous faces, that’s been changing. Hollywood is in on the secret that the best designer belts can instantly elevate your look, whether you’re wearing a tee and jeans or a cocktail dress....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Aerogram Collection by Virgil Abloh

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented Aerogram men’s leather goods collection that merges the heritage of travel with modernity, and brings pieces that epitomize craftsmanship and nomadism. The collection explores everyday elegance with sharp lines and modern detailing. Launched last year, Louis Vuitton’s Aerogram collection was inspired by the aerogram, a folded sheet of paper that acts as both a letter and a stamped envelope. This year’s collection brings three new colours, as well as a new model The Messenger Voyage. Fashion photographer Thurstan Redding captured the campaign featuring top models Fernando Cabral, Kohei Takabatake, Leon Dame, and Valentin Caron. In charge of styling was Helena Tejedor, with creative direction from Lucie Matussiere, and movement direction by Eric Christison. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, and makeup artist Christine Corbel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lunar New Year: Fendi, Alexander McQueen Release Year of the Tiger Capsules + More

Jan. 12, 2022: Fendi is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive capsule collection featuring an orange tiger print animalier motif, inspired by the Siberian tigers found in the northeastern region of China. The tiger print takes center stage in the women’s collection of ready-to-wear pieces, including a t-shirt, a hooded sweatshirt, and a knitted cardigan in a special black version. The same pattern is embroidered on the new Fendi Match sneakers for women and men, and on the Maison’s bags: from the iconic Regular, Mini and Nano Baguette in orange canvas to the Sunshine Shopper, also in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Discover MARNI the Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection

Fashion house MARNI and Venezuelan artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess collaborated on the Year of the Tiger Capsule Collection that features limited series of ready-to-wear looks and accessories. The collection brings iterations of a naively-drawn tiger on varsity cardigans and organic cotton hoodies, and it’s also emblazoned on the brand’s signature bowling shirts. The unmistakable tiger skin inspired the bold graphicism of colorful mohair knits. The collection, that celebrates the Chinese New Year, fuses Marni‘s free spirit with Suarez’s imaginative world.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Jharrel Jerome & Xu Meen Model Salvatore Ferragamo SS22 Collection

Fashion house SALVATORE FERRAGAMO enlists fashion photographer Hugo Comte to capture their Spring Summer 2022 Hotel Splendid campaign starring actor and musician Jharrel Jerome, and models Xu Meen, Greta Hofer, and Nyaueth Riam. In charge of video direction was artist and director Amalia Ulman, who also stars as the protagonist in the film alongside Jerome. The campaign fuses a sense of escapism with a sense of relaxed freedom, and explores Summer’s beauty and endless possibilities.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Samsøe Samsøe Revisits 70s and 80s Styles For SS22 Collection

Copenhagen-based label Samsøe Samsøe has followed up its minimalist Pre-Spring 2022 capsule by unveiling the lookbook for its forthcoming Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection. Entitled “Chasing the Sun”, the Danish brand’s latest venture sees them journey through a time lapse to touch base with styling from the ‘70s and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy