Elvis Costello wants his own song ‘Oliver’s Army’ banned over use of N-word

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Elvis Costello this week urged radio stations to stop playing his 1979 song “Oliver’s Army” because of its use of the n-word. “People hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of something that I didn’t intend,” he...

fox40jackson.com

Telegraph

Elvis Costello: ‘They’ll mark my death with two songs I didn’t write’

On the inauspicious date of Friday, March 13 2020, Elvis Costello was on stage at the Hammersmith Apollo with his band the Imposters, performing the encore to what would be the last big gig held in London before the first Covid lockdown. That morning’s front pages had led with a government warning that “many more families are going to lose loved ones” and a smattering of empty seats in the venue testified to a growing sense of public unease. Costello’s response? He launched into a storming rendition of his apocalyptic 1991 rocker Hurry Down Doomsday (The Bugs Are Taking Over); sample lyric: “Better make like a fly if you don’t want to die.”
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Elvis Costello won't play this song live anymore over a racial slur 'I didn't intend'

Elvis Costello has given his 1979 hit “Oliver’s Army” a dishonorable discharge from the ranks of songs he will play in concert. The song, which is about the military and imperialism and reached No. 2 on the U.K. charts back in the day, includes a racial slur in lyrics that describe a nameless British private: “Only takes one itchy trigger/ One more widow, one less white [N-word].”
CELEBRITIES
KTVZ

Elvis Costello says he will no longer perform ‘Oliver’s Army,’ which contains a racial slur

Elvis Costello, rock music journeyman, is heading back on tour this summer after Covid-19 halted his shows. But one song will be notably missing from his setlist. Costello will no longer perform the song “Oliver’s Army,” a 1979 hit in the UK that contains the N-word, and has implored radio stations to stop playing it, too, in an interview with the Telegraph.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Rolling Stone

The Last Word: Elvis Costello on Reassessing His Back Catalog and Why He’s a ‘Freak of Nature’

Before the pandemic hit, Elvis Costello was living what he calls a “carefree and jet-set” lifestyle. He’d recorded a well-received album, 2020’s Hey Clockface, completed a tour, and had even tracked a handful of new songs in Helsinki and Paris before Covid hit pause on the world. “The next thing, I found myself staring at the water on Vancouver Island, not knowing when I would leave again, not knowing when we’d start work again,” he says on a call from his Manhattan home this past November. “So I looked at a group of songs that I had begun that year, and...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Elvis Costello decides to retire one of his most famous songs

Elvis Costello has decided that time is up for his 1979 hit ‘Oliver’s Army’, with the rocker revealing that he won’t play it during live shows anymore. Costello wrote the song at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland during the 1970s. After travelling to the country during its conflict, he was hugely influenced by seeing British soldiers patrolling the streets of Belfast.
MUSIC
The Independent

Elvis Costello rocks out from the back porch

Elvis Costello s 32nd album rings with the sound of a tight rock ‘n’ roll combo sweating together on a tiny stage, feeding off each other to produce a joyful noise.Yet that's all a mirage.Costello and his three-piece band, the Imposters, were never in the same city, much less the same room, as they made “The Boy Named If,” which is out Friday. They were waiting out the coronavirus, like everyone else, and looking to do something productive.After writing, Costello would make an initial recording of a song with his vocals and guitar at his home in Vancouver ...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juanes
Person
Elvis Costello
Cleveland.com

Elvis Costello tops this week’s new music releases

The new music year kicks into gear this week with releases by Elvis Costello, the Lumineers, Earl Sweatshirt, Cat Power, Skillet and other formidable players... Album of the Week: Elvis Costello is still going strong 45 years after his debut, and “The Boy Named If” (Capitol) finds the rock ‘n’ roll bard and his Imposters musing on the transition from youth to adulthood. You can dig in deep via a limited edition that accompanies the songs with illustrated short stories, while 8-Track tape and Flexi-disc versions are coming later this year.
MUSIC
EW.com

