Japan will keep its blanket travel ban on foreign nationals until the end of February, the Japanese prime minister said on Tuesday.“The infection situations regarding Omicron are clearly different at home from abroad, so the framework (of the current border controls) will be maintained until the end of February,” Fumio Kishida told reporters.“Because of the strictest border restrictions among the Group of Seven nations, we have been able to minimize the influx of the Omicron variant and buy time to prepare for a surge in domestic cases.”However, it will ease some restrictions on Japanese residents, who have not been...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO