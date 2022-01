GREEN BAY — Is there a more unsung hero of the Green Bay Packers’ season than Dean Lowry?. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the cusp of his fourth career NFL MVP award and second in a row. Wide receiver Davante Adams set the single-season franchise record for receptions and receiving yards and is sure-fire to be named first-team All-Pro for the second straight year. Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have been productive on the field (2,306 combined all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns) and drawn attention for their off-the-field endeavors, too (Jones is the Packers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee; Dillon has become the unofficial Door County tourism czar). And defensive tackle Kenny Clark has finally been acknowledged as one of the NFL’s best interior linemen, getting his second Pro Bowl nod.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO