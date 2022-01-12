ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff Picks: TV shows we’re looking forward to in 2022

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no better way to cope with the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic than to hunker down in your room for three days and watch a show on one of the many streaming platforms. And though the world might be falling apart, it hasn’t taken down Hollywood yet — and they’ve...

arcamax.com

The 18 TV shows we're most excited to watch in 2022

As the backlog brought on by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic clears — even if the pandemic itself does not — 2022 promises a bumper crop of prominent TV titles. “The Walking Dead” comes to an end, “Game of Thrones” becomes a franchise and “The Lord of the Rings” moves to the small screen. The original “Law & Order” is back for Season 21, the ‘80s Lakers are back for “Winning Time” and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s tempestuous relationship is back in the spotlight with “Pam & Tommy.”
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Arnett, Netflix Team for Improvised, Star-Packed Whodunnit (Exclusive)

Populating Will Arnett’s latest comedy was a project in and of itself. Arnett and his Sony-based Electric Ave. banner had secured the rights to adapt the BAFTA Award-winning BBC Three series Murder in Successville, and now he needed a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery. His pitch to prospective talent was simple, if a tad daunting: “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett recalls saying, explaining how he’d be playing the lead detective and they’d be his homicide trainee, and together they’d interview suspects and...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Have we come to take quality TV shows for granted?

In mid-November, just two days before the US launch of Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season, Paramount dropped a photon torpedo-shaped bombshell. For the first time, viewers outside the US and Canada wouldn't be able to watch the new run of episodes on Netflix within hours of their American debut. Instead, the studio tweeted, “Internationally, the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will now premiere exclusively where Paramount Plus is available in 2022.”
TV SERIES
Zimbio

TV Shows Coming In 2022 We Can't Wait To See

'The Lord of the Rings' (Amazon) Starring: Benjamin Walker, Peter Mullan, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Lenny Henry, Maxim Baldry, Augustus Prew, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Amelie Child Villiers. Release date: TBA 2022. Trailer N/A. Yes, Amazon's $1 billion TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is scheduled to debut in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Euphoria’s Storm Reid Joins HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Series Adaptation As Riley

Euphoria and A Wrinkle in Time actress Storm Reid will join HBO’s The Last of Us series adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, Deadline has learned. The series, based on the widely popular 2013 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann. Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Godfather of Harlem Renewed, Critics Choice Date and More

Godfather of Harlem will continue to walk the neighborhood streets, with a renewal for a 10-episode third season, it was announced on Thursday. The Epix drama, starring Forest Whitaker, will begin production this summer in New York. The series “tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles,” per the official synopsis. In Season 3, Bumpy continues “to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the...
TV SERIES
Android Authority

Upcoming streaming shows and movies we're excited for in 2022

New franchise entries, long-awaited final seasons, and completely new movies and series are launching in the new year. What upcoming movies and shows of 2022 are you most excited for? Every streamer has a massive slate for the new year, but what are the biggest titles to look forward to?
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Lukas Gage, ‘White Lotus’ Actor And Screenwriter, Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Lukas Gage, part of the ensemble cast of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, has signed with WME for representation. The move comes at a busy time for the actor and writer, who just wrapped production on the Peacock limited series Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum from executive producer Sam Esmail. Gage, whose credits include HBO’s Euphoria, also has the HBO Max movie Moonshot which is hitting the streamer in March. On the writing side, Gage co-wrote with Phoebe Fisher Down Low, a FilmNation drama that he also stars in alongside Zachary Quinto, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald. It centers on a deeply...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released a nerve-shredding new mystery movie starring Alyssa Milano

Don't Miss: Friday's deals: COVID tests at Amazon, $139 AirPods 3, $19 Fire TV Stick Lite, more Actress Alyssa Milano's newly released Netflix movie Brazen has been described as basically what you'd get if you crossed Fifty Shades of Grey with a murder mystery. That's the snappy tease given about the film from Glamour, which adds, maybe a little cryptically: “It's bonkers. You'll love it.” The movie is based on the novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts. And it actually continues a trend we've written about on a number of occasions now. Competition for exciting new projects is as fierce as ever...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

We Almost Had a Spelljammer Dungeons & Dragons TV Show

Wizards of the Coast had planned to produce a Dungeons & Dragons television show inspired by one of its most unique campaign settings. Back in 2002, Wizards of the Coast filed a trademark for Spelljammer, the space fantasy setting involving magic ships sailing through a sea of gas-like phlogiston to reach worlds encased in glass spheres. Wizards of the Coast filed the trademark "for entertainment services in the nature of an on-going television series and production of motion pictures." The old trademark was eventually abandoned in 2004. The old trademark came to light in a forum post at The Piazza, a D&D focused site.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Hot Package Du Jour: Annie Mumolo Teams With Emily Goldwyn On Wonderland Series ‘Bad Habit’ About Nuns In The Cannabis Game

EXCLUSIVE: The material marketplace is beginning to perk up. Deadline hears that Wonderland has Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar) and Emily Goldwyn (Emily in Paris, SMILF) co-writing Bad Habit, a proposed comedy series that would star Mumolo about nuns who get into the pot-selling business. When a convent in California’s Central Valley is rocked by a scandal that puts it on the brink of bankruptcy, a resourceful group of nuns struggles to keep it afloat in a community that desperately needs them. On a wing and a prayer, they get into cultivating and selling marijuana...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sony Developing ‘Thread’ From Atomic Monster & ‘Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Sony is in early development on Thread, which Jeremy Slater, the head scribe of the upcoming Disney+/Marvel series Moon Knight, will write and direct. Atomic Monster is producing with James Wan and Michael Clear (Malignant, Salem’s Lot) with Judson Scott and Melissa Russell serving as Executive Producers. The story is being kept secret, though we hear Thread is billed as Back to The Future meets Aliens. Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac, is expected to debut on Disney+ this year. Isaac plays a former U.S. Marine, struggling with dissociative identity disorder, who is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon...
MOVIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES

