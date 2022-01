Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he wants to see an agreement on the Protocol reached by the end of February.Mr Coveney said he does not want to see the the Northern Ireland Assembly election in May become dominated by the “polarising” issue.It comes after UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held her first meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since taking over Brexit negotiations following the resignation of Lord Frost.Speaking on Friday, Mr Coveney said the meeting marked a “reset” in the relationship between the EU and UK teams, which is now “in a better place than we’ve...

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO