More good news has come out of Iowa City. Wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones has decided to come back for one more season with the Hawkeyes. In a social media post on Thursday, Jones announced that he intends to return to Iowa for the 2022 season. That’s big news for the Hawkeyes, who will have even more experience in the return game and at the wide receiver position for next fall.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO