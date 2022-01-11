ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Why Heath Ledger’s Joker Became One of the Most Popular Movie Characters Ever

By ScreenCrush Staff
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There have been a lot of Jokers through the years in TV shows, cartoons, and movies. But Heath Ledger’s Joker stands alone from the rest. For some reason, that version of the character resonated with audiences in a way that no other Joker has before or since. And it can’t just...

975now.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Here’s Why ‘The Crow’ Should Have Stopped at One Movie

There are a lot of reasons why The Crow should have been kept to a standalone movie and I’ve likely covered a few of them, but the idea to keep things going is still out there and still circulating as many people, myself included, have attempted to state why and how The Crow might be revived. One big reason why it should be left alone, or should have been left alone, is that Brandon Lee was one of the best actors to take the role, and while Jason Momoa is quite popular, it’s tough to say that anyone has been able to take Lee’s place at this time, since he took on the role in a way that’s hard to follow. It’s been attempted more than once, but so far nothing has really come close to the original movie since it’s been a cult classic for a while now, and people have made it clear that Brandon Lee’s version is THE version. That’s about it, the fact that Brandon Lee is no longer around to make the story work once again is one of the biggest issues moving forward.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Most Memorable Gambling Movie Characters of All Time

Many movies about gambling have been made over the decades, and the characters they contain are among the most memorable in the history of cinema. To prove this once and for all, let’s take a look at some of the impactful personas to appear in gambling-focused films, and what makes them stand out so much.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 5

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Don't Look Up, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and The Lost Daughter. If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Wednesday, Jan. 5 is topped by the climate change satire Don't Look Up. It's followed by the decade-old Dwayne Johnson vehicle Journey 2: The Mysterious Island at No. 2; The Lost Daughter, a psychological drama starring the great Olivia Colman, at No. 3; and Adam Sandler football comedy The Longest Yard at No. 4. Gothic comedy Dark Shadows rounds out the top 5, and is one of two Tim Burton-Johnny Depp movies on the list, along with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at No. 10.
TV SHOWS
97.5 NOW FM

10 Actors Who Were the Second Choice For Iconic Movie Roles

When we think about iconic films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, La La Land, or The Matrix, it’s hard to imagine what those movies would have been like with another actor or actress in the lead. But believe it or not, there are several popular movies that were almost much different due to casting.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Heath Ledger
Person
Jack Nicholson
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Yes, That Emma Watson Mistake Has Been Confirmed By The Harry Potter Anniversary Producers, And Will Be Fixed

As die hard fans jumped into the heartwarming reunion that was Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a rather glaring error presented itself early on. By total accident, a photo of actor Emma Roberts was used in a segment that was supposed to be showing young Emma Watson, in her pre-Potter childhood. Thanks to the eagle eyed fans that spotted this mistake, the producers of the special have confirmed that there was a mixup, and have promised that all will be fixed.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Ledger S Joker#Riddler#Justice League#Screencrush
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
CarBuzz.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's $1.5 Million Motorhome Is The Height Of Lavish Living

While some of us would be more than happy sticking it out in a Ford F-150 converted into a motorhome, A-list celebrities do need something a bit more professional. Enter King Kong Production Vehicles, the self-described frontrunner when it comes to fancy motorhomes. Judging by this special rental that it has leased out to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, that claim is pretty hard to argue with.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Said Their Divorce Was Due to "Seismic Shifts"

The end of a celebrity relationship can be a confusing time for people who believe in love, which is why it can be comforting to search for reasons when a marriage ends. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits after five years of marriage. After they announced their divorce, though, some wondered what the reason for it was, and whether they had offered an explanation.
CELEBRITIES
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy