More clouds than sun today, but temps get above freezing.

While the snow will take the bigger weather headline today, we can't ignore the tumbling temps we'll be feeling with this Alberta Clipper either. We will be warmest early on, with temps tumbling to the teens by the evening, and eventually on either side of 0° by Saturday morning. Wind chills will drop as well as the temps drop, with things staying cold for the weekend. A little more snow is possible Sunday afternoon & evening. Be sure to bundle up the kiddos then as they head out the door to play in the fresh snow, as our temperatures are staying cold all-weekend.
