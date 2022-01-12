ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More clouds than sun today, but temps get above freezing.

By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Mild temperatures are on the way again today as clouds will move out for a few hours this afternoon and allow temps to briefly jump back into the 40s. Active weather will round...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
KAAL-TV

Temps Tumble Today

While the snow will take the bigger weather headline today, we can't ignore the tumbling temps we'll be feeling with this Alberta Clipper either. We will be warmest early on, with temps tumbling to the teens by the evening, and eventually on either side of 0° by Saturday morning. Wind chills will drop as well as the temps drop, with things staying cold for the weekend. A little more snow is possible Sunday afternoon & evening. Be sure to bundle up the kiddos then as they head out the door to play in the fresh snow, as our temperatures are staying cold all-weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Snow arrives around midday and continues into the night

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for moderate to heavy snow today into the evening and early Saturday. There has been a minor shift to the east in the track of the system which will bring higher snowfall amounts into the QCA. In general, snow will start up by 9AM NW of the QC, around noon along the Mississippi and this afternoon easter of the QC. We are still expecting a sharp drop off in snowfall amounts east of the QC. As of now snow will wrap up overnight and after all is said and done the QC will likely finish up between 3″-5″ with areas to the west picking up 5″-7″ and sharp drop off to and inch or two to the east. Winds will pick up tonight so some blowing and drifting could be an issue for those out early Saturday morning. Our weather pattern will quiet down behind this clipper and temps will be in the 20s this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Active Weather Weekend Ahead with low wind chills to begin the weekend and chance of snow to end it

Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Midday Forecast: Cold front moves through tonight

REST OF TODAY: Increasing clouds are expected as a cold front approaches from the NW. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH. TONIGHT: A cold front will arrive by daybreak tomorrow morning. Temperautres will plummet into the 30s as we see a few clouds. Low: 37. Winds: SE, NW 15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and much […]
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

First Alert Forecast update on the snow expected through early Saturday

Several Iowa Quad Cities law enforcement agencies gave an update Thursday on the Lock it Down campaign, which is aimed to help prevent vehicle thefts. 2 PV students sign apprenticeship pledge with Arconic. Updated: 11 hours ago. Two Pleasant Valley High School students Thursday signed an apprenticeship pledge with Acronic.
DAVENPORT, IA
WDAM-TV

Preparing pipes for the freezing temps this weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the temperatures expected to be below freezing and the wind chill adding to intensity, it is time to check on all pipes in the home. When temperatures get as low as this, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency recommends all people check their window seals, insulation, smoke alarms and pipes.
PETAL, MS
KWQC

Friday morning winter storm update

Several Iowa Quad Cities law enforcement agencies gave an update Thursday on the Lock it Down campaign, which is aimed to help prevent vehicle thefts. Two Pleasant Valley High School students Thursday signed an apprenticeship pledge with Acronic. Updated: 4 hours ago. An examination of skeletal remains found in Andalusia...
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s your typical South Florida cold front, a brief morning chill followed by a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs hit in the lower 70s in the afternoon as the sunshine is fighting a northwest breeze which continues to bring in cooler air. Friday night the wind dies down which will allow temperatures to drop a few more degrees than we had Friday morning. Some inland areas may see the upper 40s inland and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. A milder breeze develops Saturday night ahead of another cold front that will impact the area by the end of the long weekend. (CBS4) Sunday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for some strong storms as that next cold front arrives. Although isolated showers and storms are possible at any time, the strongest line of storms is not expected until the afternoon and early evening. Once the storms move out the colder breeze develops again at night.
MIAMI, FL
KTSM

Roxy’s Friday Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures in the 70s today☀️ – However expect freezing temperatures this weekend so if you go out, please bring your fur babies indoors!🐶🐱🐕🐈🐩🦮

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️⛅️ Happy Friday!!! TGIF!!! Well we woke up pretty chilly this morning like we always do, but today is actually going to be our warmest day for the next 9 days, with an expected high of 70 degrees☀️ and slightly windy conditions. Our record high today is actually […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy