The lead singer of Operation Ivy, Jesse Michaels, says he won't rule out a reunion, though admitting he's not sure if it could ever happen due to "various practical reasons." The influential punk band came up in the Bay Area punk scene, signing to Lookout Records and making a name for themselves playing at 924 Gilman Street. Their last official performance came in 1989 at 924 Gilman Street and also served as Green Day's first performance. And after their split, the band's Tim Armstrong and Matt Freeman would go on to find larger success with the band Rancid.

