Rochester Man Rear-Ends Squad Car; Admits Smoking Pot

So, living where we live, in a more rural setting, I've never been totally sold on DoorDash. I mean if I want something to eat I'll either make it or go get it or go out to eat, that's pretty straightforward. Some folks have taken to DoorDash to order meals and deliver them, and some people have chosen to work for DoorDash, where they pick up the meal and drop it off. One DoorDasher in the area may soon be out of a job after going off online over tips, and at one point threatened to spit in certain people's orders!

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO