Rochester Man Rear-Ends Squad Car; Admits Smoking Pot

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Waseca woman who nearly killed her boyfriend has worked out a plea agreement that will keep her out of prison. Police say the victim coded just after they arrived at the scene. Court records show 35-year-old Tierrah Wells has pleaded guilty to a...
Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - An Owatonna man has pleaded to a 2020 murder. During a court hearing Thursday in Steele County Court, 29-year-old Hassan Hassan pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault charges. As part of a plea agreement, another 2nd-degree murder charge was dismissed. Hassan will...
A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars today, charged with trying to kill his father early this morning. According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, 26-year-old Jared Young Bear and his father, Jonathan, got into an argument at a home in the 4000 block of Wilson Avenue S.W. just after 3:45 a.m. Friday morning. The argument escalated and Jared allegedly stabbed Jonathan in the abdomen, resulting in life-threatening injuries.
Mantorville, MN (KROC AM News) - A Kenyon man was hurt Wednesday after crashing a car in Dodge County. The State Patrol says a car driven by 78-year-old Anthony Thompson was on Highway 57 near Mantorville around 7:45 am when the vehicle “went off the road and hit a tree.”
So, living where we live, in a more rural setting, I've never been totally sold on DoorDash. I mean if I want something to eat I'll either make it or go get it or go out to eat, that's pretty straightforward. Some folks have taken to DoorDash to order meals and deliver them, and some people have chosen to work for DoorDash, where they pick up the meal and drop it off. One DoorDasher in the area may soon be out of a job after going off online over tips, and at one point threatened to spit in certain people's orders!
In a recent announcement from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department, a recent joint operation that spanned LESS than 24 hours took 10 guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash off Minneapolis streets. The operation featured members of the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI, and ATF targeting areas known to have violent crime.
Kellogg, MN (KROC AM News) - A Wisconsin woman was killed and a Lake City woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic crash near Kellogg on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the deadly crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of Highways 42 and 61, just south of Kellogg. There is a stop sign for traffic on Highway 42.
Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears the human remains found in a burned-out vehicle at a state park in southeast Minnesota last week were those of a Caledonia man. The car was found at Beaver Creek Valley State Park on Jan. 5th. Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett says...
Pigs were removed from a farm in rural Cedar Falls after hundreds die from neglect. According to The Courier, 38-year-old Nolan Otto Dewall was arrested after 800 pigs died on his farm at 417 S. Butler Road in December. The report states that Dewall was "hired to raise 2,500 pigs...
Woodbury, MN (KROC AM News) - Law enforcement officials in the Twin Cities had their hands full during 2021 dealing with a non-stop barrage of carjackings and motor vehicle thefts. It appears the trend has carried over into the new year. Among the most recent cases is an incident on...
The Owatonna Police Department made over 3,700 calls in the month of December 2021 according to a report from their Just the Facts newsletter. Those numbers included 15 DWI arrests, the biggest number of any month of 2021. Here's the breakdown of service calls made by Owatonna police in December...
Kenyon Police are on the lookout for a vehicle with substantial front-end damage after it hit the Kenyon Meats building earlier this week. The building most likely can be repaired, but the damage that was done won't be cheap to fix. Kenyon Police posted that they were looking for a...
Princeton, MNN (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota ma was hurt over the weekend when the snowmobile he was driving collided with a car. The accident happened in Princeton around 11:00 am Sunday. The State Patrol says the snowmobile was driven by 50-year-old Marvin Ross of Monticello. He collided with...
A mother allegedly put her son in the trunk of her car as she went through a COVID testing site near Houston. Someone working at the testing site heard a noise coming from the trunk and when they investigated it a bit more, they found a 13-year-old boy laying inside of the trunk.
The January 5th, an Elko New Market homicide was preceded by an argument over alleged animal abuse, according to the criminal complaint filed in Scott County. 24-year-old Cesar Jeff Cervantes-Montoya of Elko-New Market was charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scott County Court last week after confessing to law enforcement who arrived to investigate a report of an assault.
This story makes my blood boil, why would someone do this on purpose?. Ryan Redington, a musher who has made appearances in both the Iditarod and John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, says in a Facebook post that while he was out with his dog team on Saturday between Hughes and Iron River, "a snowmobile purposely went on to the left side of the trail at a high rate of speed and struck multiple dogs."
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s first homicide of the year. Officers responded at 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the area and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars. The victim was found lying in a street and later died at a local hospital. Police said in a release there is "limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired."
Comments / 1