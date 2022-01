RTX 3050 pre-orders are going to be in high demand as this anticipated GPU is due to hit shelves sooner than expected. While it was rumored for several months, the RTX 3050 desktop graphics card was announced yesterday during the Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address. It is built with the goal of replacing the likes of the GTX 1050 and GTX 1650, two of the most used budget video cards right now. The RTX 3050 offers high performance at an affordable price point. It was previously only available in mobile forms, found in RTX 3050 laptops, but now will be available as a full dedicated GPU for gaming PCs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO