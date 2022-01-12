ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Median Age Of News And News/Talk Listeners Outside Of ‘Money Demo.’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the most popular radio formats, all news and news/talk, reach listeners whose median age is outside the coveted 25-54 year-old demo. The median age of news/talk stations is 56, while the median age for listeners of all news outlets is 59. According to the Nielsen Scarborough USA+...

Format Report Card: Christmas Flips Push AC To Record December High, While News/Talk Wins For The Year.

With 12 months of ratings in the books, the past year and December's trends tell strong stories for Adult Contemporary and News/Talk, while formats such as Adult R&B and Contemporary Christian show higher full-year shares in 2021, compared to 2019 or 2020. Powered by the annual switch to all Christmas music, AC had its best December on record, leading all formats in December 2021 with an 11.6 share of persons 6+, according to Nielsen. That’s a gain of two full share points over December 2020, and more than a full share ahead of the format’s previous December record of 10.5 set in 2017 and repeated in 2018. AC also leads News/Talk's 10.4 December 2021 share. The last time AC led all stations, excluding Nielsen's special Holiday books, was 2019 when it was up on News/Talk by just three-tenths of a share point. Following 2020's Presidential election, News/Talk led AC by 2.6 share points that December. The new numbers are based on Inside Radio's analysis of Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour share data for Monday-Sunday 6am-midnight.
Compass Media Launches Weekend Versions Of Townsquare-Produced Weeknight Shows.

On the heels of the recent extension of its syndication pact with Townsquare Media, Compass Media Networks is rolling out weekend versions of six of its syndicated Townsquare-produced weeknight shows, offering stations five hours of each show for both Saturdays and Sundays. The shows cover six radio formats, with CHR and hot AC versions of “PopCrush Weekends,” “Taste Of Country Weekends,” “Ultimate Classic Rock,” “Loudwire Weekends for active/mainstream rock stations and “XXL Higher Level Weekends” for R&B/hip-hop.
Post-Holiday Bounce Back Continues As Podcast Downloads Jump 22%, Driven By Sports Listening.

Post-holiday podcast downloads jumped 22% last week as the seasonal impact on normal media consumption patterns continues to fade. Podtrac reports the second consecutive week of double-digit gains in downloads for Jan.3-9 among the publishers it measures. That is on par with the rise it reported a week ago. On a year-over-year basis, Podtrac also says that downloads were up 23% last week among its lineup of publishers.
FCC Reports 18 Radio Call Letter Changes During December.

The Federal Communications Commission reports there were 15 call letter changes in radio during December, including a rare switch in a top ten market for a second consecutive month. Audacy made headlines when it pulled the plug on CHR “97.1 Now” KNOU Los Angeles and began using the FM as a simulcast for all-news KNX (1070) – with the new call letters of KNX-FM. The station is now branded as “KXN News 97.1 FM.”
Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
Ozzy Osbourne Honored Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne scored a top 21 story from October 2021 by paying tribute to Lemmy Kilmister with the release of an animated video for the new Ozzy and Lemmy duet version of the track "Hellraiser". The song was penned by Ozzy, the late Motorhead legend and guitarist Zakk Wylde and...
