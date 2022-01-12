ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod CEO Recognized By Regional Publication Honoring Women Bankers

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod recently announced that Banking Northeast...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 01/12/2022

HARWICH – Tuesday evening at approximately 9:45 PM, Harwich Police received a call from a resident near Red River Beach reporting that they had heard a loud crash and that a car had driven into the dunes. Responding officers discovered that someone had crashed into the building that houses the…
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Cape Cod Healthcare Launching $125M Fundraising Initiative

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced a $125 million fundraising initiative that will greatly expand healthcare services from the provider over the next few years. The Campaign for Cape Cod Healthcare began in 2016 with a quiet phase and only recently went public, and will raise funds for enhancing services and funding capital projects.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod 5 to Temporarily Close Bank Lobbies

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 has announced that their bank lobbies will be temporarily closed to the public beginning Monday, January 3, due to the uptick in local coronavirus cases. Citing the safety of customers and employees, the bank advised that services will be offered through walk-up or drive-up windows, ATMs, and… .
ECONOMY
capecoddaily.com

New COVID Testing Services Come to Outer Cape

HYANNIS – As the increase in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant continues, local lawmakers have emphasized the importance of testing resources that have been newly expanded to face the recent wave. The latest data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health places Barnstable County’s 14-day average… .
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trailblazer#Hyannis
capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Association to Preserve Cape Cod Annual Water Quality Report

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has released its yearly report of the state of the region’s water quality. According to the data, the region has a long way to go to protect its water resources. The Association’s Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal to discuss the data, efforts underway to help ailing… .
POLITICS
American Banker

Wells Fargo expects broad loan growth in 2022

Wells Fargo executives are optimistic that loan growth will accelerate in 2022 after the bank recorded a small pickup in borrowing at the end of last year. The $1.9 trillion-asset bank is enjoying momentum across several lending sectors, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Friday, and it expects loan growth in the low-to-mid single digits this year as consumers and businesses again start to tap the bank for credit.
ECONOMY
capecoddaily.com

Federal Testing Website Launches Next Week, 4 Tests Per Home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday. The announcement on Friday comes as the administration looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Americans shouldn’t… .
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
capecoddaily.com

Eversource Ready to Respond to Holiday Weekend Storms – Energy company reminds customers to also prepare

BOSTON, MA – Eversource is closely monitoring two weekend weather systems with potential to cause customer outages and is preparing to respond as high winds are expected along coastal parts of Massachusetts Friday night and Saturday, particularly in the southeastern area of the state, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. Another storm is forecasted to bring […] The post Eversource Ready to Respond to Holiday Weekend Storms – Energy company reminds customers to also prepare appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Baker-Polito Administration Announces $5 Million in Grant Awards for Fire Departments

STOW, MA – The Baker-Polito Administration Wednesday announced $5 million in grant funding awarded to 306 Massachusetts fire departments from the FY22 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. This program enables fire departments to purchase a variety of equipment that will make firefighters’ jobs safer. This is the second year that funding has been awarded for […] The post Baker-Polito Administration Announces $5 Million in Grant Awards for Fire Departments appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Eastham to Distribute Free Rapid COVID Tests Saturday

EASTHAM – Eastham officials have announced that rapid coronavirus testing kits will be distributed for free to residents on Saturday, January 15. As part of a recent state testing initiative, Eastham was determined to be one of 102 high need communities in Massachusetts. Cities and towns with an increased need for testing… .
EASTHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Mass Cultural Council to Seek Feedback for COVID Relief Funding

HYANNIS – Members of the public will be able to provide their thoughts on how $60 million in coronavirus-relief funding should be allocated during an upcoming virtual meeting, hosted by the Mass Cultural Council. Money made available through the state via the American Rescue Plan Act will be allocated to cultural and… .
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

M&T Bank Opens 100 New Multicultural Banking Centers Across the U.S.

M&T Bank rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning as the company celebrated a milestone of opening 100 new multicultural banking centers. David Femi, head of multicultural banking, joined Cheddar to discuss the culturally inclusive expansion as part of the bank's overarching goal to increase financial access in racially and ethnically diverse communities. ​"By designating branches as multicultural is just one way for us to be intentional in making sure, that number one, when [customers] come into these branches, they see people that look like them, they see people that speak their language," he said.
BUSINESS
Deadline

David White, SAG-AFTRA Senior Advisor, Named Deputy Chair Of San Francisco Federal Reserve

David White, SAG-AFTRA’s senior advisor and former national executive director, has been named deputy chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. He’s served on its board of directors since December 2018. “I am delighted to take on this role and deepen my work with President Mary Daly and the incredible team at the San Francisco Bank,” he said in a statement. “This is a critical period in the monetary life of our country as we navigate the ongoing impact of the pandemic. It is a privilege to be able to participate in the process, to represent perspectives from our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SmartAsset

What Is Asset Protection Planning?

Asset protection planning is the process of building barriers around your assets, whether those assets are personal or business, to keep them safe from litigation, creditor claims, seizure and burdensome taxes. It’s a vital and completely legal component of both … Continue reading → The post What Is Asset Protection Planning? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
capecod.com

YMCA Cape Cod Elects New Board Members, Officers

BARNSTABLE – YMCA Cape Cod recently elected three new members to its Board of Directors at the Board’s December meeting. The three new members are Steve Johannessen, who currently holds the role of Chief Financial Officer and treasurer at Cape Cod 5, Eric Raines, Senior Ombudsman Specialist with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Jason Bordin, Vice President of Information Systems at the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy