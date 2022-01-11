ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qantas JFK?

 4 days ago

I'm an Australian living in New York now. I try to fly back to Melbourne twice a year. Did it a couple of weeks ago. I've always flown with Qantas...

Cathay Pacific reopens London first, business lounges

Cathay Pacific has finally flung open the doors to its highly-regarded lounges at Heathrow Terminal 3, despite the airline’s flights between London and Hong Kong being suspended. And yes, we said lounges – both the well-appointed business class and cosily chic first class spaces are back, no doubt to...
Qantas and Virgin Australia make capacity cuts

Qantas and Virgin Australia have both announced capacity cuts for the coming weeks and months, as the country is hit by soaring Covid-19 cases. Qantas and its subsidiary Jetstar now expect domestic capacity for the current quarter to be at around 70 per cent of pre-Covid levels, compared with previous forecasts of 102 per cent.
Qantas returns Airbus A380 to service

Australian flag carrier Qantas has returned the Airbus A380 to service. The airline’s first flight of the type since the beginning of the pandemic took place on 11th January with service from Sydney’s Kingsford Smith Airport to Los Angeles International in California. This marks the first commercial A380 service for the airline since late March 2020.
Qantas Confirms Capacity Cuts As Jittery Passengers Stay Away

Australians attempting to dodge omicron continue to avoid flying even as most states and territories loosen border restrictions. As a result, domestic airlines are scaling back flights. Earlier this week, Virgin Australia confirmed it would cut its domestic capacity by 25% over the next two months. Now, Qantas has said it will also cut its scheduled capacity.
Singapore Airlines extends PPS Club, KrisFlyer Elite status up to 2024

Singapore Airlines will extend the expiration date of KrisFlyer Elite and PPS Club status for a third successive year, in a move sure to be welcomed by frequent flyers who've been largely grounded by the stop-start recovery of international travel. All KrisFlyer Elite and PPS Club members whose status runs...
American Airlines resumes daily Sydney-LAX flights

American Airlines is once again flying daily between Sydney and Los Angeles, with the Oneworld member and Qantas partner touching down in Australia on January 6. American's return comes after the US carrier suspended the long-standing flights at the end of August 2021 "due to the ongoing travel restrictions" sparked by Covid-19, an American Airlines spokesman told Executive Traveller at the time.
A Look At Qantas’ Flying Boat Origins

Qantas operated flying boats for around ten years from the late 1930s. The airline first operated a fleet of Empire flying boats and later on Catalinas. Those flying boats were unashamedly elitist and ludicrously expensive to fly on, but their origins were far more prosaic. Qantas bags a lucrative airmail...
Here’s why Qantas has stopped selling first class on its A380s

Although Qantas’ flagship Airbus A380 has returned to the skies, the airline has decided not to put the superjumbo’s cosy first class suites on the market. Instead, the highest fare that’s currently being sold on the initial three A380 flights per week between Sydney and Los Angeles is in business class.
Safest airlines 2022: Reigning champ Qantas takes a nosedive, and Southwest falls off the list

As both travel and coronavirus cases surge, AirlineRatings.com has released its annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines, and this year’s list saw some turbulence. Notably, Qantas, the famously safe Australian carrier that topped the list for the past few years, took a steep nosedive down to seventh place. That was due to a “slight increase in incidents coupled with the fleet age,” AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas told CNN. While the website doesn’t specify, it doesn’t escape notice that Qantas made a high-profile gaffe in October, when a Boeing flight en route from Perth to Adelaide had to be diverted due to a fuel imbalance, which was classified as a “serious incident.” (An imbalance occurs when the fuel tanks on the left and right wings of the place contain unequal amounts, making one side heavier than the other.)
Virgin Atlantic offers Qantas, Virgin Australia status match

Frequent flyers with Qantas, Virgin Australia, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways and 15 other international airlines can now take advantage of a status match with Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club rewards program. Up for grabs is a full 12 months enjoying Flying Club Silver or Gold status – which come with...
Qantas resumes flights to Johannesburg

Qantas is once again flying to South Africa, with Johannesburg seeing the first red-tailed jet in almost two years since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 and initial 'rescue flights' to bring stranded Australians home. The airline's rebooted Sydney-Johannesburg service currently flies three days a week – on...
Review: American Airlines Flagship Lounge New York – JFK

The American Airlines Flagship JFK lounge has reopened in the post-covid era. American Airlines’ Flagship lounge is a step above the Admirals club. There are also more restrictions on who can and cannot enter the lounge. This private lounge, is meant for just those few lucky individuals flying in a premium cabin and of course the airlines most valuable customers, their own elite card carrying frequent flyers. American Airlines Flagship lounge is now open again and ready to welcome you back in style.
Phantom award seats

I've been following advice on how to make a multi-flight booking for an around-the-world business class journey. I'm taking my wife and son. So far we're booked Tokyo-New York-Copenhagen, getting to the last on December 3rd. I've been trying to get seats from EU down to Singapore. The Qantas site...
Qantas Reduces Capacity Due to Omicron Wave

Qantas has significantly cut back its capacity plans as Australia grapples with soaring COVID-19 case numbers caused by the omicron variant. The Qantas Group expects to operate 70% of its pre-pandemic domestic schedule in the three months through March 31, its fiscal third quarter. This is down from... Subscription Required.
Flight cancellation - will Qantas cover accommodation?

I have a business class flight booked in a couple of weeks and I just received a flight change notice as Qantas has cancelled the flight. The problem is they've rebooked me on a flight 6 hours earlier which doesn't work due to planned meetings and they have no other available flights that day.
Virgin Australia Vs. Qantas: How Do The Carriers Compare?

Qantas is Australia’s biggest airline and Virgin Australia takes second place. But is biggest always the best? In the battle for best airline status, does Virgin Australia outplay its larger rival? We look at the two airlines across several comparison points. Who has the best network?. Qantas wins hands...
