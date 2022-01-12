ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2 days ago

(Springfield, IL) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is quarantining and...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Langfelder
The Hill

The fates of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy