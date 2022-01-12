ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Irish minister confident of easing COVID curbs from February

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFCek_0djSUemt00
People wear protective face masks while out for Christmas shopping, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dublin, Ireland, December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ireland should be in a position to start easing restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 from next month once the number of people requiring critical care remains stable, a senior minister said on Wednesday.

Ireland has the second highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Europe but also one of the continent's highest uptake of booster vaccines, helping keep the number of patients in intensive care stable and well below the peak of previous waves of the disease.

The cabinet agreed on Wednesday to scrap the isolation period for boosted people who have been in close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said he hoped to offer companies further respite next month. read more

"I am very confident we will be able to ease restrictions as we go into February. The science says that this will be a short wave, if we can get through it with our hospital numbers down, then we will be able to start lifting restrictions," Ryan, the leader of the junior coalition Green Party, told reporters.

The government shut nightclubs and cut capacity at indoor events in early December before widening the constraints on crowds and ordering bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m. two weeks later as the Omicron variant spread rapidly. read more

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that restrictions would likely be eased on a phased basis. Previously the government has lifted the most recently imposed curbs first and further reopened the economy every two to three weeks.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

German health minister advocates tougher curbs on contacts

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister is advocating tougher curbs on contact between people as the country prepares for a new rise in coronavirus infections fueled by the omicron variant. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s 16 state governors are set to confer Friday on charting a way forward. They’re likely to build on restrictions introduced just after Christmas that limited private gatherings to 10 people. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said in a newspaper interview published Wednesday that “tightening will unfortunately be necessary to face the serious wave that is coming our way.” He said he would make proposals, but didn’t elaborate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New COVID curbs in England 'last resort': minister

Britain's health minister insisted Saturday reimposing coronavirus restrictions in England would be "an absolute last resort" and that the country must "try to live with COVID". The country is among those in Europe hardest hit by the pandemic, registering nearly 149,000 deaths. It counted almost 163,000 new cases Saturday, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

England reports 162,572 new COVID-19 cases, another record

LONDON (Reuters) – England reported a record high daily total of 162,572 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 160,276 the previous day, official data showed. The daily update also showed 154 new deaths from the virus in England within 28 days of a positive test, down from 178 on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Varadkar
Person
Eamon Ryan
BBC

Covid: Ministers 'will look at' easing Wales' rules next week

Ministers will look at easing Wales' Covid rules when restrictions are reviewed next week, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. But he said it was a "big if" whether the situation would allow that. He rebuffed calls to ease restrictions now on sports events, following a similar announcement in Scotland.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid cases stayed below projections because of restrictions – Sturgeon

Cases of Covid-19 over the festive period were lower than feared because the Scottish Government did not “fold our arms” and accept surging infections were “inevitable”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Ms Sturgeon told MSPs in a Covid update on Tuesday that the Government believes there are currently 30,000 new infections each day, while a projection last month suggested the figure could be as high as 50,000 by mid-January.On Thursday, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the projection was “wrong” and hospitality businesses are still being “held back” with restrictions on social distancing and table service extended for at least another week.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ireland#Covid#Nightclub#Irish#Communications#Green Party#Omicron
wibqam.com

France slightly eases COVID travel protocols for trips from UK

PARIS (Reuters) – France announced on Thursday that it was slightly easing COVID-19 protocols for travellers from Britain, saying that the proof of an essential reason for the trip and a requirement to self-isolate upon arrival would no longer be required. The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test, conducted...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Scotland to begin easing Omicron restrictions - Sturgeon

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Scotland will start lifting coronavirus measures that were introduced late last year, starting with the removal of limits on crowds at large outdoor events like soccer and rugby matches, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday. In December, Scotland went further than Prime Minister...
WORLD
b975.com

France welcomes back British tourists after COVID-19 curbs eased

PARIS (Reuters) – France on Friday welcomed back its first British tourists after a partial travel ban, introduced over COVID-19 concerns, was lifted. One traveller, who gave his name as Warwick, arrived at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Friday aboard a Eurostar service from London. He said he had previously had to cancel a skiing trip to France when the restrictions were introduced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Brexit: Liz Truss and Maros Sefcovic to ‘intensify’ talks over Northern Ireland protocol

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has insisted there is a “deal to be done” with the European Union over the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland, as both London and Brussels agreed to intensify talks.The apparent thaw in relations comes after Ms Truss’ first official face-to-face talks with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, over the Northern Ireland Protocol at her official residence at Chevening, in Kent.The pair have agreed to hold further talks on 24 January, with officials also due to meet again next week for “intensified talks”.But Ms Truss again refused to rule out the prospect of invoking Article 16,...
POLITICS
The Tab

Covid restrictions to be eased in Wales from January 15th

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a return to Alert Level Zero which allows for minimal coronavirus restrictions. This is set to be carried out over the next two weeks. The First Minister has announced a four-stage process to ease the restrictions:. • 15th January – Outdoor events will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Givan hopeful that ministers will move to relax NI Covid rules next week

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has expressed hope the Stormont Executive will be able to announce coronavirus rule relaxations when it meets next week.Paul Givan was commenting after ministers received an update on Covid-19 data from health officials at Thursday’s meeting of the Executive.While the data confirmed that the Omicron wave has not transpired to be as severe as first feared, the update came on a day when 14 further Covid-19 linked deaths were announced in the region.Mr Givan said the most recent modelling information on the virus was “very encouraging”.“We believe that we’re at the peak now in terms of...
WORLD
Reuters

Denmark to offer fourth coronavirus jab while easing curbs

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark will offer a fourth coronavirus vaccination to the most vulnerable citizens as it faces record infections from the Omicron variant, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday. The move comes as lawmakers agreed to ease restrictions at the end of the week, including reopening cinemas and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Taoiseach ‘hopeful’ current restrictions will be lifted at end of January

The Taoiseach said he is hopeful Covid restrictions can be removed at the end of the month, allowing events and the hospitality sector to open after 8pm.The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting next Thursday and will advise the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on the current restrictions.Micheál Martin said the country is making progress against Omicron “I would hope that we would be in a position to move forward in terms of the current restrictions but I’m not in a position yet to say anything definitive about that,” Mr Martin said on Friday.“I want to really see...
WORLD
Reuters

Dutch announce COVID lockdown easing amid record infections

AMSTERDAM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday announced the reopening of stores, hairdressers and gyms, partially lifting a lockdown despite record numbers of new COVIC-19 cases. "We are taking a big step and that also means we're taking a big risk," Rutte told a televised...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy