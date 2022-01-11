ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutchogue, NY

Walter E. Evans, 89

By RiverheadLOCAL
 3 days ago

Walter E. Evans of Cutchogue died on Dec. 26, 2021. He was 89 years old. He was born on May 18, 1932 in Cutchogue to Edna (Mayo) and William F. Evans. He...

James F. Homan, 93

James F. Homan of Cutchogue died on Jan. 10, 2022 at home. He was 93 years old. He was a former Southold Town Supervisor and President of Braun’s Seafood. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Father Roy Tvrdik and Rabbi Gadi Capela. Interment will follow at the Cutchogue Cemetery.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
Carol Anne Loper, 83

Carol Anne Loper of Jamesport died on Jan. 9, 2022. She was 83 years old. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Eileen J. King, 95

Eileen J. King of Mattituck died on Dec. 24, 2021. She was 95 years old. She was born on Nov. 18, 1926 in County Wexford, Ireland to Johanna (Winters) and Aiden Lacey. She worked for Mobil Oil Company out of New York City for 20 years. She was a member of the County Wexford Association. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.
Anne Terry Dixon, 92

Anne Terry Dixon of Southold died on Dec. 29, 2021 at San Simeon by the Sea Nursing Home. She was 92 years old. She was born Jan. 3, 1929 in Greenport to Edith (Monsell) and Raymond W. Terry Sr. She graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 in New York City.
Cutchogue, NY
Obituaries
City
Southold, NY
City
Cutchogue, NY
Around Town: Jan. 2

A Happy New Year to all and it may it be a truly wonderful one for all of us!. Autumn Worth (Riverhead High School 2018 graduate) and William McGregor were married on Sunday, December 26 at Blaze Church in Flanders by Pastor Keith Indovino. Autumn’s mom Christine Floege had the honor of walking Autumn down the aisle and giving her away to William. They held a small reception with family and friends at the Riverhead VFW which was decorated like a “Winter Wonderland.” She was surrounded by her parents Christine and Jason Floege, two sisters Isabella and Cora along with her mother-in-law Shannon McGregor, his sister Jessie and brother Tristan. William originally from Florida is now stationed in Anchorage, Alaska serving in the United States Army. Autumn’s grandmother Robin Mitchell was not at the wedding but send her love to the couple. The affair was small due to the times of covid and omicron but those in attendance enjoyed the festivities and wish Autumn and William the best in the future. Congratulations to both and thank you William for your service to our nation.
Christine Mary Adelmann, 70

Christine Mary Adelmann of Riverhead died at her home on Dec. 25, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She was 70 years old. Born in Brooklyn on Dec. 24, 1951, she was the daughter of John and Loretta (Olenski) Flis. She graduated from high school and was a homemaker....
Geraldine Hegner, 87

Geraldine Hegner of Riverhead died Dec. 24, 2021 at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. She was 87 years old. Born in New York City on Dec. 23, 1934, she was the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Johnson) Mulholland. She worked as a cafeteria cashier at Riverhead...
Maureen Zappulla, 80

Maureen Zappulla of Laurel, passed on December 26, 2021, at age 80. Beloved wife of Robert for 60 years who predeceased her in 2017. Loving mother of Kelly Young (Chris), Susan Sfakiotakis (Bill) and James Zappulla (Jackie). Loving grandmother of Steven, Sara, James, Kevin, Robbie, Trevor, Marc Anthony, Megan, Kristen, Joey, James and great-grandmother to Hailey.
