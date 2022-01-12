7 Day Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Timmy Albertson
WHIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 30°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph. THURSDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible...

whiznews.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Saturday Downpours, Sunday Flurries

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry, and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Our next storm system arrives tomorrow, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong storms are not expected, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible in the heavier downpours. Rain will arrive late Saturday morning and last into […]
JACKSON, MS
WLWT 5

Weekend weather planner: Tracking Sunday snow in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati will see frigid temperatures, followed by a chance for accumulating snow. Frigid temperatures have moved in and will stick around Saturday for the Bengals game. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s as tailgates get started, and wind chills will be in the teens. By noon, temperatures...
CINCINNATI, OH
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Snowstorm moves into Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF-TV) — Our next weather maker moves in Sunday prompting a weather alert day. We are tracking cold temps and snow for Central Maryland Sunday into Monday. The cold air will race in behind a cold front Friday and drop our temps for the weekend. We will...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs in the low 30s. The best chance for snow showers on Friday night will in the far western suburbs. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 for MLK Jr. Day Monday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. Low 30. FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. High 31. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries in the morning. High 24. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
Kait 8

Rush at the supermarket, days before winter weather forecast

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Walking into a grocery store days before a winter storm, you tend to see a lot of empty shelves. It is a situation that Bill’s Cost-Plus manager Felix Gallion says his store is ready for. Since Thursday, Gallion said he has seen an influx of...
JONESBORO, AR
kennythepirate.com

The Updated Disney World Weather Forecast For MLK Day

Are you headed to Disney World for the MLK Holiday Weekend? We have an update on the weather forecast for this weekend that now has some severe weather chances to keep an eye out for. Crowd Levels Increasing For The Weekend. As I mentioned in my last update, the Martin...
ORLANDO, FL
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
WOWT

Emily's Friday First Alert Day Forecast

An Omaha man is going to prison for at least 16 years for motor vehicle homicide and driving drunk. Three Omaha council members join mask mandate lawsuit. The hearing for the mask mandate is set for Monday, Jan. 24. 6 News First Alert: A look at roads as snow hits...
OMAHA, NE

