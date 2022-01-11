Alberta V. Jaeger, 81

A Happy New Year to all and it may it be a truly wonderful one for all of us!. Autumn Worth (Riverhead High School 2018 graduate) and William McGregor were married on Sunday, December 26 at Blaze Church in Flanders by Pastor Keith Indovino. Autumn’s mom Christine Floege had the honor of walking Autumn down the aisle and giving her away to William. They held a small reception with family and friends at the Riverhead VFW which was decorated like a “Winter Wonderland.” She was surrounded by her parents Christine and Jason Floege, two sisters Isabella and Cora along with her mother-in-law Shannon McGregor, his sister Jessie and brother Tristan. William originally from Florida is now stationed in Anchorage, Alaska serving in the United States Army. Autumn’s grandmother Robin Mitchell was not at the wedding but send her love to the couple. The affair was small due to the times of covid and omicron but those in attendance enjoyed the festivities and wish Autumn and William the best in the future. Congratulations to both and thank you William for your service to our nation.

13 DAYS AGO