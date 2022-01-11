Alberta V. Jaeger, 81
Alberta V. Jaeger of Cutchogue died on Jan. 7, 2022. She was 81 years old. She was born on Sept. 25, 1940 in Brooklyn to Veronica (Mueller) and Albert V. Prokop. She graduated...riverheadlocal.com
