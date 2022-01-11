ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Missing Cat Found, Back Home After More Than a Decade

By Region News
indiana105.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Canada, a cat is back home after missing for more than a decade. An animal shelter called on New...

indiana105.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Missing Cat Found Stuck Inside Recliner Donated To Thrift Store

This used chair was definitely not pet hair-free. Montequila, an orange tabby cat in Colorado, has been reunited with her family after they donated their recliner to a thrift store — with her inside. Denver Animal Protection got a call on New Year’s Eve from the city’s Arc Thrift...
DENVER, CO
Muscatine Journal

'It's a Christmas miracle': Family reunited with missing cat after three years

Ann Kandis never thought she would see her cat again. When Kandis' then 1-year-old male cat, Noodles, went missing from the family's farm in Geneseo three years ago, they were heartbroken. But thanks to a chance encounter on social media on Christmas Eve, the Kandis family was reunited with Noodles.
PETS
insideedition.com

Deaf Dog in Texas Shelter Finds Forever Home After More Than 240 Days

A dog that had been in a Texas shelter for more than 240 days and came close to being euthanized has finally found its forever home soon after she was discovered to be deaf. The pup, whose name is Xyla, previously named Aspen, has been living at the Bastrop County Animal Services shelter. Once the Austin Humane Society (AHS) in Texas stepped in, they determined why it was so difficult for Xyla to communicate.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Home#Animal Shelter
news3lv.com

Microchip reunites Gizmo the cat with family after a decade apart

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation reunited a sweet cat named Gizmo with its owner Sheena. The team scanned for a microchip and to their surprise Gizmo had a microchip and was registered. Gizmo accidentally escaped from Sheena's home in 2012. When she realized he was gone she...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

Braintree missing cat found after owner hears meow on vet's phone

A cat missing for eight months has been reunited with its owner after she recognised his familiar meow on the other end of the telephone while on a call to her vet. Rachael Lawrence, from Braintree, Essex was talking to the vet about her other cat when she heard Barnaby's distinctive cry in the background.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
indiana105.com

Dog who Fled Wildfire Rescued from Snow Months Later

In California, a dog who went missing while his family was evacuating during the Caldor Fire a few months ago is back with loved ones after being rescued from deep snow. In a Facebook post, TLC 4 Furry Friends and Tahoe PAWS Animal Response Team said the pit bull terrier mix got away from his owner’s vehicle as they prepared to get away from the fire near Lake Tahoe in August. A skier found Russ in distress in December and the team went in to help. The dog was in good health, and on the day after Christmas, he was reunited with his family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCIA

Cat rescue bounces back after fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A non-profit group is getting back on its feet after an electrical fire broke out at their headquarters last year. CatSnap is a cat rescue, but last year their building caught fire. The damage delayed some adoptions. Luckily, no cats were hurt. CatSnap is finally able to start cleaning up. Debby […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
UPI News

Canadian woman reunited with missing cat after 12 years

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, woman whose cat fled from her home in summer 2010 was reunited with the missing feline when her pet turned up at a shelter 12 years later. Christine De Castro, of Kitchener, said she received a phone call from Vaughan Animal Services on New Year's Day saying one of her pets had been found, and she was initially confused after verifying that her cat and two dogs were at home.
PETS
The Independent

Crocodile found under school floorboards goes on display

A 120-year-old crocodile discovered under the floorboards of a school classroom in Wales has gone on display.The remains of the giant saltwater crocodile, which were found by workmen in June 2019, have been meticulously conserved.Pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, arrived at school on Wednesday to view the new display after restoration of the skeleton was completed over Christmas.Rhondda Cynon Taf Council worked with Pure Conservation, a Welsh company with expertise in conservation for heritage collections, to restore the remains.An inspection of the crocodile’s bones by Pure Conservation dates it back to before the 1900s.A...
ANIMALS
Sunderland Echo

'Dumped like rubbish' - RSPCA appeal after cats are found abandoned in skip

Fortunately a nearby worker heard noises in the skip which was on land at the Anglian Home Improvements centre, in Teal Farm Park, Washington. Now the RSPCA has appealed for help to find the people responsible. Inspector Trevor Walker, who had to climb inside the rubbish strewn skip to rescue...
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

“This is the death of an innocent horse” Beloved family horse put to sleep in tragic circumstances

“This is the death of an innocent horse” Beloved family horse put to sleep in tragic circumstances. A 21-year-old horse has been put to sleep after he panicked when approximately 40 Essex and Suffolk Hunt hounds raced onto private land where he was situated. Horse, Barney, lived on the Grove Estate, Wormingford, and had been owned and loved by Lisa Line since he was just four months old.
ACCIDENTS
SPY

Curb Your Dog’s Speed Eating with a Slow Feeder Dog Bowl

Does your dog eat his or her dog food so quickly that by the time you turn around, their bowl is empty? Slow feeder bowls help dogs ease up on chow time and help reduce bloating and indigestion. Your dog should slow their eating to prevent any chances of choking, and slow feeder bowls can help reduce that risk. Slow feeder bowls have raised portions of material within the bowl to help space out the food and make it difficult for your dog to reach their food quickly. Here are some features you should look for in a slow feeder dog...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy