Missing Cat Found, Back Home After More Than a Decade

A 120-year-old crocodile discovered under the floorboards of a school classroom in Wales has gone on display.The remains of the giant saltwater crocodile, which were found by workmen in June 2019, have been meticulously conserved.Pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, arrived at school on Wednesday to view the new display after restoration of the skeleton was completed over Christmas.Rhondda Cynon Taf Council worked with Pure Conservation, a Welsh company with expertise in conservation for heritage collections, to restore the remains.An inspection of the crocodile’s bones by Pure Conservation dates it back to before the 1900s.A...
