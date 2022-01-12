ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roma coach Mourinho in contact with Tottenham midfielder Ndombele

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoma manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been in contact with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Mourinho managed Ndombele whilst in charge of Spurs. The Portuguese recently signed Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal and is...

www.tribalfootball.com

