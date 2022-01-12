DoorDash to begin delivering Girl Scout cookies

There is a new way to get your Girl Scout cookies delivered right to your door.

In a new deal, DoorDash says it will start driving Girl Scout cookies straight to customers’ doors as soon as next month.

Customers will even be able to try the newest Girl Scout cookie addition - Adventurefuls. The brownie-inspired treat comes with a caramel-flavored cream center, chocolate sauce, and a little bit of sea salt.

The Girl Scout cookies will be available on DoorDash starting next week.