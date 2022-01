Finally, the anticipated announcement has come, after months of postponing the reset and extending the ongoing season, EA announces the arrival of the FIFA Mobile 22. With the completion of the Preseason Freeze Event, EA officially wraps up the current season of FIFA Mobile 21. But as one door closes, another one opens, so here is it FIFA Mobile 22. Recently EA announced via their official social media accounts that FIFA Mobile 22 will officially release in January 2022. Besides the promising reviews of FIFA Mobile 22 beta, players are now more excited than ever!

