What do you think of first when thinking about ensuring the high availability (HA) of your most important applications and data? If you or your customers need to be able to access those applications 99.99 percent of the time, it’s natural to think first about ensuring access to the compute and storage resources. If you’re running SQL Server in the cloud, for example, you can configure a Windows Failover Cluster Instance (FCI) to respond to the failure of compute or storage resources by automatically moving the compute and storage loads to an alternate node of the failover cluster. HA problem solved!

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO