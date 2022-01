The NFL is no stranger to branding partnerships with snack foods…but Lay’s is taking things one step further. The potato chip company is launching Lay’s Golden Grounds. These specialty bags of chips were created from potatoes that were grown with the dirt from NFL fields! You’ll have to be pretty hardcore to get your favorite team’s bag, though. Only two hundred of each have been made. If you’re lucky enough to score one, we bet you can’t eat just one.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO