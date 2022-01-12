The benefits of plant-based eating

I’ve always been a firm believer in cooking chicken with the skin on because it gives it more flavor and a crispy texture. Whether I’m roasting or satuéeing it, the skin stays on. Oftentimes, though, chicken skin gets a bad rap for being full of fat and calories. If you shy away from chicken skin, however, you could be missing out on some amazing anti-aging benefits. It turns out that not only does chicken skin make your dish tastier, it’s packed with an ingredient that increases collagen production. And collagen — which we produce less of as we age — is key for keeping your skin plump and youthful, counteracting wrinkles and sagging.

