The benefits of plant-based eating

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how a plant-based diet can improve our health and overall wellbeing. Six in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease and four in 10 have two or more chronic diseases, according to the CDC. A plant-centric diet can lower...

healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
artvoice.com

Is Oatmeal Good for Weight Loss

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for many people around the world. But, like other foods, you may have concerns about whether it contributes to your progress as far as losing weight goes. Oatmeal is classified as healthy food, but like every other food, the quality and the amount you...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Food Deserts#Internal Medicine#Cdc#Preventive Medicine
Fox News

Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS
foodmatters.com

The Best Diet For Inflammation

All year, the health and wellness industry hasn’t been able to stop talking about inflammation and the impact it’s having on rising levels of chronic illness. I don’t mean the kind of inflammation that happens when you burn a hand or slice a finger. I mean longterm, lasting inflammation that has no obvious site of trauma or cause for concern. The problem with this kind of inflammation is that when left unaddressed, it begins to have a lasting impact on the cells in the body.
FITNESS
FIRST For Women

Exhausted All The Time? Cutting These Kinds of Foods Out of Your Diet Could Help

“As I finished my shopping at the grocery store one morning, I noticed a group of. my close friends talking outside. I avoided them as best I could,” recalls Katie. “I didn’t want to be rude, but I was exhausted — again. All I wanted to do was go home and go to sleep. Once there, I didn’t even have the energy to put the groceries away, so I got the cold stuff into the fridge and freezer, then lay down. It was only 9:30 AM, and I felt guilty realizing I had blown off some of my best friends because I wanted to rest.
FITNESS
healththoroughfare.com

4 Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs You May Not Have Known About

Eggs are a familiar and versatile food. They’re full of protein and healthy fats, which is why they’ve been a staple in kitchens all over the world for centuries. Even though everyone knows what eggs are, not everyone realizes how good they really are for you. In fact, eggs have plenty of health benefits that you might not expect. Eating one egg a day will not only make you healthier – but it will also help you to lose weight by keeping you feeling fuller for longer. Here are four surprising health benefits of eating eggs.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One ‘Healthy’ Food Standing In Your Way Of Weight Loss, According To Nutritionists

When it comes to losing weight, a number of factors must line up in order to achieve visible, healthy results. While a sustainable calorie deficit is one of the most important aspects, the foods you’re getting those calories from also make a significant impact on your body in terms of the energy they provide and their unique bearing on your metabolism. Some foods, such as lean protein and fresh fruits and vegetables, are undeniably a valuable addition to your diet, but there are others which are less clear as to their effect on your overall health.
DIETS
Woman's World

Eating Chicken This Way Has Unexpected Age-Defying Benefits

I’ve always been a firm believer in cooking chicken with the skin on because it gives it more flavor and a crispy texture. Whether I’m roasting or satuéeing it, the skin stays on. Oftentimes, though, chicken skin gets a bad rap for being full of fat and calories. If you shy away from chicken skin, however, you could be missing out on some amazing anti-aging benefits. It turns out that not only does chicken skin make your dish tastier, it’s packed with an ingredient that increases collagen production. And collagen — which we produce less of as we age — is key for keeping your skin plump and youthful, counteracting wrinkles and sagging.
LIFESTYLE
healththoroughfare.com

What Is An Anti-Inflammatory Diet, And What Are The Benefits?

There are many reasons to adopt a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and lean proteins. A diet like this can help you lose weight, prevent heart disease and diabetes, lower your cholesterol and blood pressure, increase your energy level, and improve your mood. The anti-inflammatory diet is based...
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

Eating more plant foods may lower heart disease in these people

In two new studies from the University of Minnesota, researchers found eating more nutritious, plant-based foods is heart-healthy at any age. They analyzed different measures of healthy plant food consumption and found that both young adults and older women had fewer heart attacks and were less likely to develop the cardiovascular disease when they ate more healthy plant foods.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Action needed on vitamin B12 deficiency in people following plant-based diets

Plant-based diets (vegetarian or vegan) are becoming significantly more popular as people look to adopt a diet that is seen to be better for the environment, animal welfare, and/or personal health. Sales of plant-based foods have seen a 49 percent increase in Western Europe since 2018. Scientists from around the...
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Here’s What to Eat for Breakfast to Lower Your Cholesterol!

High cholesterol is a problem for many people and something that can be really difficult to keep in check if you don’t have all the right tools. Of course, the most straightforward way to lower your cholesterol is through your diet but you may need a lot of knowledge about nutrition to do that.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Benefits of bilberry and how to add them to the diet

Bilberry is a fruit similar to the blueberry and full of many nutrients and beneficial compounds, such as vitamin C. However, research is ongoing into the reputed health benefits of bilberries, including whether they help with inflammation and protect against cancer. They are an easy fruit to add to the...
NUTRITION
Times and Democrat

3 healthy plant-based recipes from TikTok

If your New Year’s resolutions include eating more fruits and vegetables, these plant-based recipes from TikTok are an easy and delicious way to meet your goals.
RECIPES

