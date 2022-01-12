ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford to investigate claims that it capped admissions for Jews in the 1950s

By Shira Hanau
Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

(JTA) — That Ivy League schools placed quotas on the number of Jews admitted to their classes through much of the first half of the twentieth century has long been established as fact. But the existence of a quota on Jewish students at Stanford University in Northern California...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Jews#Harvard#Yale University#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#College#Jta#Daily Briefing#Cornell University
