New York Community Bancorp is a highly diversified regional bank. New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) was founded in 1859 as Queens County Savings Bank. The company has undergone tremendous changes since then and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp to better represent the company's interests. Currently, in the new macro environment, the company has an incredible opportunity to benefit from rising rates. With four interest hikes rumored for 2022, it's easy to see the benefit of investing in a community bank. I believe earnings from rate hikes will be material and benefit an already strong portfolio of income streams.

