There was a time in my life when I shied away from buying stocks for one big reason — I was scared to lose money. These days, that’s not a concern. While my portfolio value can and does fluctuate (sometimes wildly) on a frequent basis, I’m not planning to cash out my investments anytime soon. As such, any loss I see in the near term is merely a loss on paper (or, more accurately, on screen).

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO