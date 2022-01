(Douglas Co., NE) -- The director of the Douglas County Health Department plans to issue an emergency face mask mandate. During Tuesday’s Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting, Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said the requirement would to go into effect at midnight Wednesday and affect the entire city of Omaha. “This is not a decision that I made lightly. This was not an easy decision at all, and I know it’s going to create some waves. But this is a tool that we have in our toolbox. We have research, evidence, out there showing that masks decrease transmission. I’m not claiming that masks are going to end the pandemic or stop the pandemic, but it’s going to slow it down to give my brothers and sisters in health care the breathing room they need to take care of all of you.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO