Huawei P50 Pocket & P50 Pro Are Now Global Smartphones

Upgrade to a bigger phone with the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro smartphones. These gadgets boast Snapdragon Gen 1 chipsets and large displays. In fact, the Xiaomi 12 provides a 6.28-inch screen, while the 12 Pro gives you a 6.73-inch screen. So you’ll have plenty of room to view content. Meanwhile, both displays feature DisplayMate A+ OLED tech for stunning image capabilities. And, speaking of images, the Xiaomi 12 has a Sony IMX766 main camera with a 1/1.56″ sensor size. Then, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has an impressive 3-camera setup. Each camera is 50 MP, and the main camera has a massive 1/1.28 sensor. Overall, you get vastly improved light-capturing capabilities. What’s more, both phones have symmetrical dual speakers with sound by Harmon Kardon, delivering an audiophile experience. Finally, the Xiaomi 12 boasts a 4,500 mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro uses a 120-watt single cell 4,600 mAh battery.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO