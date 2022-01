Welcome to Edition 4.28 of the Rocket Report! As I write this introduction, I'm watching Virgin Orbit's livestream for its "Above the Clouds" mission, and the company's LauncherOne vehicle has successfully reached orbit. All systems appeared to be nominal through stage separation, with great views from the rocket as the payload fairing broke away. This makes three successful missions in a row for the company after an initial failure in May 2020—pretty darn impressive.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO