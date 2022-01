Marvin Bagley3 was famously chosen ahead of Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA draft. He’s spent most of his time since either injured, glued to the bench by NBA Legacy Kid Luke Walton, or complaining himself, or by proxy, about his minutes. He was chosen #2 overall, with a very solid set of skills and physical ability and height, but hasn’t really gotten much of a chance to prove himself. He seems quite bitter about this alleged ill-treatment.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO