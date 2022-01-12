ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Keeps a Legend Alive

By Wesley Wren
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing emissions scrutiny can put an end to internal combustion fun, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Suzuki’s game-changing GSX1300R. Better known as the Hayabusa, Suzuki’s wildly powerful motorcycle enters its third generation with the 2022 model year and keeps power-hungry enthusiasts champing at the bit. While this...

