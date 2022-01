Squandering precious hours on word games, to paraphrase a great humorist, is nothing to be ashamed of — and nothing to be particularly proud of, either. Unfortunately, the otherwise harmless word-based time sink of the moment, Wordle, allows players to post their personal results on social media amid the usual reports of human calamity, provoking further discourse about the value of publicizing said results. It’s like not only forcing friends and strangers to look at your completed crosswords but also encouraging them to discuss whether you should continue to do so while the country crumbles.

