The Erie County Department of Health announced that it launched its 'Test to Stay' program for students exposed to COVID-19. The new program will include 17 school districts and 11 non-public schools. The way the program works is, if a student has been exposed to COVID-19, they can opt to take a test, rather than quarantine if they are free of symptoms. The schools will work closely with the ECDOH Epidemiology School Team. The department is hoping that the schools will implement the program by the end of this week.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO