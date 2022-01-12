ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Firefighters battle flames and bitter cold in New Rochelle

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Firefighters battled flames and bitter cold temperatures in New Rochelle this morning.

Officials say flames broke out around 1 a.m. on Mountain Avenue.

The fire quickly went to two alarms.

A witness tells News 12 that crews were on scene for about three hours.

Everyone got out safely and no injuries have been reported.”Our guys toughed it out. This isn't their first rodeo. They know how to handle these cold conditions. It just makes it a little tougher. But we had a good group here and they got it done,” says New Rochelle Fire Chief Andy Sandor.

