What color is our dining table

There are some trends that fade in and out of popularity (we’re looking at you, glass bricks). Then there are the ones that stay at the bottom indefinitely—and tile countertops is apparently one of them. In a survey of 1,500 Americans from February 2020, respondents voted on their least favorite home decor crazes from the past 50 years, breaking them down by both decade and room. Fuzzy toilet seat covers, ruffled bed skirts, and art with inspirational quotes also topped the list, but when it comes to the kitchen, the message is clear: Never, ever tile your countertops again (or so say 30 percent of interviewees).

