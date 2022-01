Ever since Kate Middleton caught the eye of a student Prince William all those years ago, and was subsequently catapulted onto the world’s stage, she has become a source of much admiration. This is particularly the case when it comes to beauty. Indeed, from the natural beauty of her girl next door days at St Andrews, to the polished looks and soft red-carpet glam that defines her new role as a key royal, the Duchess of Cambridge is a muse to many. As she celebrates her 40th birthday, British Vogue takes a look at the Duchess’s best beauty moments.

