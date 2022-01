The substitute teachers set to shore up Ireland’s education system amid record Covid-19 cases say they are worried about whether their efforts will be enough to keep schools open.Trade unions have predicted that when schools reopen on Thursday, thousands of full-time teachers will be absent due to Covid-19.Ireland is experiencing record case numbers, but health officials and the Minister for Education Norma Foley have insisted schools are safe to return.Education officials and principals are hoping that relying on trainee teachers and replacements will be enough to avoid large-scale closures.But the Government has acknowledged that the coming weeks will bring fresh...

